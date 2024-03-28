LatentView Analytics Announces Acquisition of Decision Point Analytics

GenAI will play a pivotal role in driving RGM strategies, and with this acquisition, LatentView is poised to provide enhanced technology and data analytics solutions to add value to clients. Post this

Decision Point has over a decade of experience developing AI-powered solutions, including Beagle GPT, a conversational GenAI app for Microsoft Teams used by Fortune 500 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) customers to drive data analytics usage within their firms.

LatentView Analytics provides business transformation consulting and works with companies to develop and implement flexible and agile analytics roadmaps. The acquisition of Decision Point will bolster LatentView's existing expertise in data engineering, data science, data visualization, as well as consulting and advisory services for analytics and GenAI readiness. LatentView will make investments to accelerate the expansion of Decision Point solutions in the focus markets of North America and Europe.

"Decision Point's strength in Revenue Growth Management solutions that help companies achieve sustainable and profitable growth with data, was the primary factor in this acquisition," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics. "Additionally, this deal will bring 300+ highly skilled employees into LatentView's CPG practice and help us expand into the Latin America market."

Speaking on the acquisition, Rajan Venkatesan, CFO, LatentView Analytics said, "With the acquisition of Decision Point, we are honoring our commitment of staying focused on our core verticals. This acquisition will be fully funded from our existing cash reserves. We expect the transaction to be EBIDTA accretive, driving enduring and strategic benefits for our clients."

"We are excited about Decision Point becoming a part of the LatentView Group," said Ravi Shankar, CEO, Decision Point. "Decision Point will continue to be led by the existing management team and will be supported by LatentView's strong GTM presence in North America and Europe. We see great opportunities for cross-pollination and synergies across the organizations. Our GenAI product, Beagle, has immense potential to enhance the adoption of business analytics across LatentView's customer base. Additionally, we're eager to introduce LatentView's proven marketing and supply chain analytics solutions to our global consumer goods clientele."

"Adopting GenAI applications has moved from a good-to-have, to a must-have capability with global leaders prioritizing it to drive sustainable growth," said Krishnan Venkata, LatentView's Chief Client Officer. "GenAI will play a pivotal role in driving RGM strategies, and with this acquisition, LatentView is poised to provide enhanced technology and data analytics solutions to add value to clients."

Lincoln International and H&B Partners served as the exclusive financial and legal advisors to LatentView Analytics. Equirus Capital served as the financial advisors to Decision Point.

About LatentView Analytics

Latent View Analytics Limited (LatentView) is a global data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. LatentView is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including 30+ Fortune 500 companies in the Technology, CPG, Industrials, Financial services and Retail sectors. LatentView Analytics partners with clients across the United States, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Singapore, India and has 1200+ employees. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Decision Point

Decision Point is a global analytics company, offering a broad range of AI-enabled Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solutions for CPG clients. The company has over a decade of unmatched experience and specialized capabilities within RGM underpinned by the value of delivering the best-in-class analytics solutions. They own the success of their clients by providing Full Stack RGM capabilities that truly drive enterprise transformation and provide a flexible engagement model to suit their client's needs and budgets. The company's GenAI powered solution Beagle GPT, a conversational analytics platform on MS Teams has won multiple awards by Microsoft and enables organizations to accelerate the adoption of business analytics. Decision Point has served over 50+ clients in the consumer goods industry across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Safe Harbour

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are projected by these forward-looking statements. LatentView Analytics Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements that may be made by us from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

SOURCE Indicate Media