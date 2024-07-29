LatentView Analytics' Global Innovation Hubs Enable Greater Data-driven Innovation for Clients in Tech, Automotive Industrials, and BFSI

For organizations ready to innovate with analytics but who struggle to find the talent to support rapid growth and transformation, LatentView's combined technical knowledge and resource-rich support systems allow global business leaders to push initiatives forward and drive value from day one. Post this

Since its inception, LatentView's Global Innovation Hubs have provided customers with experienced analytics talent and capabilities rooted in a decades-long digital transformation practice. Latentview is addressing businesses' most pressing challenges from a shortage of technical talent, implementation, and a desire to get a better return on analytics investment by setting up a remote shore center that helps leverage global talent pools and scale data and analytics initiatives to drive innovation.

There is a growing need for this mid-sized data-driven innovation model, with a capacity of 50-1000 employees, which is being increasingly discussed amongst business and digital leaders across industries and geographies.

"LatentView's Global Innovation Hubs play a significant role in our own growth roadmap and reinforce our commitment to serve as a strategic partner to our clients," said Rajan Sethuraman, LatentView CEO. "For organizations ready to innovate with analytics but who struggle to find the talent to support rapid growth and transformation, LatentView's combined technical knowledge and resource-rich support systems allow global business leaders to push initiatives forward and drive value from day one."

While legacy global capability centers focus on infrastructure setup and navigating regional business regulations, LatentView's model builds on that important step but operates with a more involved and ownership-driven model, directly addressing the needs of large companies looking for strategic, long-term analytics solutions. LatentView helps companies set up their own analytics hub through a build-operate-transfer model, allowing the company to see meaningful innovation while streamlining costs.

"We've seen remarkable success stories emanate from our Global Innovation Hubs, each illustrating our capability to foster innovation that genuinely drives business transformation," said Krishnan Venkata, Chief Client Officer at LatentView Analytics. "This success of our clients reaffirms our commitment to nurturing an ecosystem where innovation thrives."

LatentView's Global Innovation Hubs have positioned the company as a leader in industry-specific analytics transformation. One turnkey asset management company saw $37 million in cost savings and a 25 percent increase in revenue. By emphasizing collaboration between analytics and business teams, the hubs are breaking new ground in developing innovative solutions that directly align with organizational objectives.

For more information about the Global Innovation Hub program, please visit https://www.latentview.com/global-innovation-hub/.

About LatentView Analytics

Latent View Analytics Limited (LatentView) is a global data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. LatentView is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including 30+ Fortune 500 companies in the Technology, CPG, Industrials, Financial services, and Retail sectors. LatentView Analytics partners with clients across the United States, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Singapore, India and has 1200+ employees. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected]

SOURCE LatentView Analytics