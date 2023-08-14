LatentView Analytics Named an Leader for Data Science Service Providers in PeMa Quadrant 2023 by Analytics India Magazine (AIM)

Being recognized as a Leader for Data Engineering Services by AIM underscores LatentView's commitment to help companies achieve success in their analytics journey. Tweet this

"The ability for modern businesses to compete depends on the strategic combination of tools, technologies and processes to derive meaningful insights from all of their data," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics. "As we become increasingly connected digitally, data science plays a critical role in the productive use of data in ways that positively affect the bottom line but also the world. Being recognized as a Leader for Data Engineering Services by AIM underscores LatentView's commitment to help companies achieve success in their analytics journey."

The PeMa Quadrant equips enterprises with an extensive market perspective, allowing them to weigh the competencies of various service providers. It is also a valuable tool for businesses to determine the right data science partner that aligns with their specific needs and strategic goals. The 2023 PeMa study for Data Science service providers is underpinned by rigorous primary and secondary research. Primary research data was collected via a survey distributed among 36 data science service providers.

LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm that enables companies to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company creates holistic and sustainable impact for some of the world's largest brands, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial services, technology, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and industrials sectors. LatentView has been recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Deloitte, and others for its analytics work and vibrant company culture.

