LatentView Analytics Named an Leader for Data Science Service Providers in PeMa Quadrant 2023 by Analytics India Magazine (AIM)

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm, today announced that Analytics India Magazine recognized the company as a Leader for Data Science Service Providers in its PeMa (Penetration-Maturity) Quadrant 2023. LatentView is one of 8 companies included in the Leaders Quadrant, which is reserved for vendors with a strong market presence across industries or geographies and have well established teams that can deliver end-to-end services.
LatentView Analytics takes a holistic approach to addressing business challenges globally. They focus on specific industry problems, along with technology horizontals that standardize solutions across domains. The company's focus on innovation and technology is evident through its AI-powered platform for predicting consumer trends to accelerate product innovation. They utilize advanced analytics and AI techniques to deliver data-driven insights and drive business growth for their clients.
"The ability for modern businesses to compete depends on the strategic combination of tools, technologies and processes to derive meaningful insights from all of their data," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics. "As we become increasingly connected digitally, data science plays a critical role in the productive use of data in ways that positively affect the bottom line but also the world. Being recognized as a Leader for Data Engineering Services by AIM underscores LatentView's commitment to help companies achieve success in their analytics journey."
The PeMa Quadrant equips enterprises with an extensive market perspective, allowing them to weigh the competencies of various service providers. It is also a valuable tool for businesses to determine the right data science partner that aligns with their specific needs and strategic goals. The 2023 PeMa study for Data Science service providers is underpinned by rigorous primary and secondary research. Primary research data was collected via a survey distributed among 36 data science service providers.
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm that enables companies to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company creates holistic and sustainable impact for some of the world's largest brands, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial services, technology, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and industrials sectors. LatentView has been recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Deloitte, and others for its analytics work and vibrant company culture. Founded in 2006, LatentView has a globally distributed workforce. For more information, visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
