LatentView Analytics Receives 'Partner of the Year Award' at the International Myeloma Foundation's 15th Annual Gala

In a groundbreaking collaboration, LatentView Analytics has emerged as a key player in revolutionizing patient care with its partner, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF). Since forging their partnership in 2022, LatentView has leveraged advanced analytics to enable the IMF to streamline its access to patient data and enhance visualization techniques, thereby optimizing the allocation of resources for patient care. A pivotal outcome of this collaboration is the development of the IMF's Patient 360 dashboard, a tool that aggregates information from a diverse array of sources including patient records, profiles, web traffic, digital marketing campaigns, resource videos, and documents, among others.

The Patient 360 dashboard stands as a testament to LatentView's commitment to innovation and its dedication to advancing patient-centric care. Through this comprehensive platform, healthcare providers gain invaluable insights into each patient's journey, facilitating more informed decision-making and personalized care strategies.

"I want to thank the International Myeloma Foundation for this recognition," said LatentView CEO Rajan Sethuraman. "Through this collaboration, we have reduced the "time to hope" for patients diagnosed with Myeloma using data to reduce the time between diagnosis and choosing a treatment plan, significantly improving outcomes and lives."

The Partner of the Year Award recognizes the organization that embodies IMF's values: survivors' strength, the importance of advocacy, and the potential for disruptive innovation to drive progress.

"Informed patients make informed decisions about their health," said IMF CEO, Yelak Biru. "LatentView is a value-driven organization and together we are utilizing the most current AI and ML technology to improve decision-making for our physicians and patients. We look forward to continuing our partnership in phase two."

About LatentView Analytics

Latent View Analytics Limited (LatentView) is a global data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The Company provides a 360- degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates and optimize investment decisions. LatentView is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including 30+ Fortune 500 companies in the Technology, Financial services, CPG, Retail, and Healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics partners with clients across the United States, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Singapore, India and has over 1150+ employees. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF)

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy.

