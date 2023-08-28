LatentView Analytics Welcomes Marketing Leader Jai Kibe to its Advisory Council

Jai's work with Coca-Cola has given him a customer-centric approach to marketing as well as a deep understanding of consumer behavior and market trends and he is joining the advisory board as a trusted thought partner. Tweet this

"Businesses today are grasping the importance of connecting consumers to a brand rather than individual products," said Rajan Sethuraman, LatentView CEO. "Jai's work with Coca-Cola has given him a customer-centric approach to marketing as well as a deep understanding of consumer behavior and market trends and he is joining the advisory board as a trusted thought partner."

Kibe has been a marketing leader for the majority of his career. He has rapidly progressed through roles in brand management, sales management, and strategy with the Coca-Cola Company. As Vice President, Marketing, for the flagship Coca-Cola business in North America, he revitalized the brand's growing revenue at a 5% compound annual growth rate through a combination of consumer and occasion segmentation, messaging, channel partnerships, pricing, and product innovation.

"The reality is that the consumer is changing," said Kibe. "They are demanding proactive personalization. In my two decades at Coca-Cola, I watched the consumer change many times and pivoted a global brand in response—an experience that will serve me well at LatentView."

Kibe holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Angelo State University. In addition, he has received certifications in Digital Marketing Strategies: Data, Automation, AI & Analytics from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.

LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm that enables companies to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company creates holistic and sustainable impact for some of the world's largest brands, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial services, technology, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and industrial sectors. LatentView has been recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Deloitte, and others for its analytics work and vibrant company culture. Founded in 2006, LatentView has a globally distributed workforce. For more information, visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

