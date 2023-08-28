LatentView Analytics Welcomes Marketing Leader Jai Kibe to its Advisory Council

Former SVP and CMO for SC Johnson joins the council with over 25 years of experience building and implementing digital solutions for rapidly growing brands
PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView, a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm, today announced the addition of Jai Kibe to its advisory council. Prior to his tenure as Senior Vice President and CMO at SC Johnson, Kibe led marketing strategy at Coca-Cola for more than 23 years holding a variety of leadership positions. Before leaving the CPG giant, he served as the Vice President of Marketing for North America.
The mission of LatentView's advisory council is to bring together the brightest minds across industries to provide LatentView and its clients with guidance and insights that fuel growth and secure business outcomes. Council members work directly with LatentView executives to forecast trends, address challenges, and bridge relationships between the organization and its primary stakeholders.
"Businesses today are grasping the importance of connecting consumers to a brand rather than individual products," said Rajan Sethuraman, LatentView CEO. "Jai's work with Coca-Cola has given him a customer-centric approach to marketing as well as a deep understanding of consumer behavior and market trends and he is joining the advisory board as a trusted thought partner."
Kibe has been a marketing leader for the majority of his career. He has rapidly progressed through roles in brand management, sales management, and strategy with the Coca-Cola Company. As Vice President, Marketing, for the flagship Coca-Cola business in North America, he revitalized the brand's growing revenue at a 5% compound annual growth rate through a combination of consumer and occasion segmentation, messaging, channel partnerships, pricing, and product innovation.
"The reality is that the consumer is changing," said Kibe. "They are demanding proactive personalization. In my two decades at Coca-Cola, I watched the consumer change many times and pivoted a global brand in response—an experience that will serve me well at LatentView."
Kibe holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Angelo State University. In addition, he has received certifications in Digital Marketing Strategies: Data, Automation, AI & Analytics from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm that enables companies to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company creates holistic and sustainable impact for some of the world's largest brands, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial services, technology, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and industrial sectors. LatentView has been recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Deloitte, and others for its analytics work and vibrant company culture. Founded in 2006, LatentView has a globally distributed workforce.
