Latest ezACH Direct Deposit Software Effortlessly Processes Payments for Employees and Contractors

For only $199.00 for a single installation, a company client can purchase and process unlimited ACH payments for unlimited companies for one flat rate. Potential customers can download and test with no obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp.

Benefits to using ezACH Direct Deposit-

Increased security: Direct deposit will reduce the risk of lost, stolen or damaged checks.

Quicker access to funds: ezACH Direct deposit ensures that funds are available in accounts immediately, giving quicker access to money.

Go Green: Direct deposit eliminates the need for paper checks and reduces the environmental impact of paper waste.

Convenience: With ezACH direct deposit, there is no need to go to the bank or wait for a check to clear. Funds are automatically deposited into your account on a specified date.

Time-saving: Direct deposit saves time for both employers and employees. Employees don't have to go to the bank to deposit paychecks, and employers don't have to spend time preparing and distributing paper checks.

Cost-effective: ezACH is only $199.00 flat rate for a single installation to process unlimited deposits for unlimited companies. (Please check with the bank for the transaction fees that may be charged by the bank).

No more hassle dealing with the banks or high cost third party companies. To start this test drive of this direct deposit software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp

