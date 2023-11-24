Latest ezW2 2023 Tax Preparation Software Allows For Seamlessly efiling W2 and 1099 NEC Forms

ezW2 2023 Software offers employers peace of mind when and efiling (paperless) W2 and W3 forms to the IRS with no cost increase from last year. Post this

ezW2 can fill out and paper print W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 seamlessly. For customers that prefer the paperless e-file option, ezW2 can generate the W2 & W3 e-file document for SSA and the 1099 NEC & 1096 e-file document for IRS. The new quick efile feature is for customers who want to save time and the environment.

ezW2 software developers believe business tax software should be simple, reliable and affordable. The software was engineered in this W2 and 1099 software for business owners who are not professional accountants or payroll tax experts.

Starting at 49.00 for the print and mail version (efile, PDF and Network version additional cost), customers can test compatibility before purchase download at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

Key features of ezW2 software:

ezW2 software can print all W2 and W3 forms on white paper to cut costs on pre-printed forms. The black and white substitute form of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved.

ezW2 software will print the recipient copies in 4-up format to help customers cut costs on white paper.

ezW2 can print 1099 NEC recipient copies on white paper.

ezW2 Software can fill in 2 different red forms on the same sheet for businesses who still prefer the traditional red forms and cut costs on red forms.

ezW2 can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge.

Data import features included in Enterprise version.

Available in efile and PDF file format for only $99.00 to customers needing to print and file quickly.

Preparing, printing and filing 1099 and W2 tax forms is no longer frustrating for small business owners. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes customers to download the ezW2 application today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software,1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

