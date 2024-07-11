Latest ezW2Correction W2 and W3 Correction Software Supports Multiple Companies For One Flat Rate

Newest ezW2Correction software allows business owners to print corrected W2C and W3C forms from 2014 to 2024, in-house for multiple companies for $49.00 at no additional cost. Post this

Developer's have also made it possible to print Correction W2 and W3 SSA approved forms on plain white paper with laser or inkjet printers. If traditional red-ink forms are preferred, this W2C software also prints data only on purchased pre printed W2C and W3C forms from current and previous years.

Businesses who have never filed W2C or W3C forms, can utilize this software effortlessly. Priced at $49, for a single installation (print only version) the software will support multiple accounts at no extra charge, which makes a better solution for frugal tax professionals handling many clients.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp

Please review feature list below:

ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. (This feature is SSA-approved)

-efile, PDF and data import features (available for additional cost)

Eliminate confusion in filing W2 and W3 correction forms by beginning the test drive of ezW2Correction software today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

