Latest Innovation in Automation and AI/ML Presented at the 11th Annual Biopharma Partner Symposium

New this year, the Genedata Symposium Award recognized innovation projects driving exciting advances in biopharma R&D. The three winning projects were:

Science Winner

Genmab — Harmonizing and Streamlining Chromatography Workflows

Rik Rademaker, Ph.D., Director Cell and Molecular Sciences, Genmab

Automation Winner

Novartis — Accelerating Multi Attribute Method by LC-MS Workflows

Thomas Pohl, Ph.D., Director Analytical Characterization, Novartis

AI/ML Winner

Sanofi — Towards an Integrated Wet Lab and Dry Lab

Yves Fomekong Nanfack, Ph.D., Executive Director, Head of End-to-End AI Foundations, Large Molecules Research Platform, Sanofi

"We are thrilled to see how the Genedata Partner Symposium has become the must-attend event to exchange ideas and drive digital innovation. We are honored to connect world-leading experts across the biopharma industry and discuss how to discover, develop, and manufacture innovative medicines more efficiently and quickly," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., President of Genedata. "We are pleased to have welcomed a record number of participants this year, which reflects the growing importance of Genedata in the pharma industry. We remain committed to expanding our platform and fostering the Genedata community to help accelerate the development of life-saving treatments."

Editorial Note: Selected topics featured by Genedata customers. For more details see http://www.genedata.com/2025-genedata-biopharma-partner-symposium.

Novartis: Lessons Learned from a Global Genedata Deployment: Impact on Automation, Novel Modalities, and AI/ML

GSK: Impact on Data Science, Analytics, and Lab Automation Workflows

Sanofi: Towards an Integrated Wet Lab and Dry Lab: Leveraging AI

Gilead: Smart Strategies for Digitalizing Biotherapeutics Discovery

Pfizer: Enabling Data Science for Macromolecular Drug Discovery

AbbVie: Digital Transformation: Leveraging Genedata in Biopharma

Genmab: Harmonizing and Streamlining Chromatography Workflows

Astellas: Advancing Safety in Manufactured Human Cell Products: The Strategic Value of NGS

Johnson & Johnson: Sample Directed Automation of Peptide Mapping Data Analysis

Boehringer Ingelheim: Driving Change: Lessons on Successful Global Digital Deployment from Boehringer Ingelheim

Sanofi: PEPP in Action: High-Throughput Protein Expression and Purification

Dragonfly Therapeutics: Advancing Antibody and NK Cell Therapies

Astellas: Deep Learning Models for Pathology Images in Oncology

AstraZeneca: Leveraging Genedata in AZ's Cell Panel Screening Solution

Merck: Real-Time Monitoring of Batch and Perfusion Process Using In-Line Biocapacitance Measurements

Novartis: Accelerating Multi Attribute Method by LC-MS Workflows

Zoetis: Enhancing Biotherapeutic Data Management

Arvinas: Image Analysis with Machine Learning (AI)

Revolution Medicines: From Data to Insight: Automated Data Import and Visualization for Clinical Decision-Making

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

http://www.genedata.com

