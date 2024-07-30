Latest Network Version of ezPaycheck Keeps Payroll Simple For Remote Paycheck Processors

Processing payroll in-house from multiple locations is easy for HR and accountants that need to share data and keep overhead low when utilizing Paycheck network version." said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com Post this

Medical/Dental

Long-Term Care

Construction

Restaurant

Retail

Government

Non-Profit

Church

Education

"Processing payroll in-house from multiple locations is easy for HR and accountants that need to share data and keep overhead low when utilizing Paycheck network version." said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

An employee is considered anyone who receives a paycheck, such as a freelancer or independent contractor. ezPaycheck developers state that as the company grows and customers add more contractors or hire anyone on full time, there will be no additional fees. See more at:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

New clients get the following features when switching to ezPaycheck payroll software, mid-year:

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Priced at $149 (per calendar year for a single installation), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size US business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com