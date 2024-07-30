Latest Network Version of ezPaycheck Keeps Payroll Simple For Remote Paycheck Processors

Companies that are searching for a payroll software that is simple, flexible and less expensive can now purchase a network version of ezPaycheck software for in-house unlimited check and form printing . Test drive at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com helps companies keep payroll simple by offering a network version of the newest https://www.halfpri cesoft.com/index.asp [ezPaycheck software __title__ Process Payroll In-House, for Multiple Locations with ezPaycheck] to assist business owners that are expanding to multiple offices, mid-year. Whether one or all of the offices process payroll, the network version will accommodate the company for less than a fraction of what it would cost to hire an outside payroll company.
ezPaycheck can simplify payroll of virtually any organization with 1 to 500 employees. Supported clients are in a few of the following sectors for only 149.00 for a single, calendar year cost:
- Medical/Dental
- Long-Term Care
- Construction
- Restaurant
- Retail
- Government
- Non-Profit
- Church
- Education
"Processing payroll in-house from multiple locations is easy for HR and accountants that need to share data and keep overhead low when utilizing Paycheck network version." said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
An employee is considered anyone who receives a paycheck, such as a freelancer or independent contractor. ezPaycheck developers state that as the company grows and customers add more contractors or hire anyone on full time, there will be no additional fees. See more at:
New clients get the following features when switching to ezPaycheck payroll software, mid-year:
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
Priced at $149 (per calendar year for a single installation), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size US business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
