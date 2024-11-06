Latest Versions of ezPaycheck Windows and MAC Allows Customers To Choose Flexible Payment Types

Halfpricesoft.com has just released the ezPaycheck MAC and Windows 2024-2025 year bundle version for a limited time to enable customers to process payroll with flexible payment types. For details and trial download visit halfpricesoft.com.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Processing payroll is a task all businesses must complete to pay employees on time and correctly. The latest 2024-2025 bundle version for ezPaycheck MAC and Windows version is currently available for a limited time from Halfpricesoft.com at a reduced cost. Clients are now able to process payroll with flexible payment types to ensure the correct payroll is being processed for employees.
See some flexible payment types below that are included in ezPaycheck :
How to create the paycheck for bonus
How to create the paycheck by commissions
How can payroll software handle paying by piece and paying by hour
Trucking Company Payroll: How to Create a Paycheck by Load
How to Create a Paycheck by Mileage
How to pay an employee by visits (or by service, task, project and other special rate)
Can ezPaycheck handle commission or tips or bonus
"Halfpricesoft.com has updated ezPaycheck for MAC and Windows to give clients a feature to process payroll with flexible payment types at no additional cost" explains Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
Potential customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp, and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
Small Businesses are always looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting. Customers can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for either MAC or Windows for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp,with no obligation to purchase.
The main features include, but are not limited to
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, 943, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
-941 Electronic filing available for additional cost
-Windows and MAC sold separately
-Network versions available for additional cost
To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp to test for compatibility.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help US Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
