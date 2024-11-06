Latest Versions of ezPaycheck Windows and MAC Allows Customers To Choose Flexible Payment Types

Halfpricesoft.com has updated ezPaycheck for MAC and Windows to give clients a feature to process payroll with flexible payment types at no additional cost Post this

"Halfpricesoft.com has updated ezPaycheck for MAC and Windows to give clients a feature to process payroll with flexible payment types at no additional cost" explains Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

Potential customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp, and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.

Small Businesses are always looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting. Customers can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for either MAC or Windows for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp,with no obligation to purchase.

The main features include, but are not limited to

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, 943, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

-941 Electronic filing available for additional cost

-Windows and MAC sold separately

-Network versions available for additional cost

To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp to test for compatibility.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help US Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

