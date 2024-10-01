Lathrop GPM and Hopkins Carley Officially Combine Oct. 1, Enhancing Client Services and Resources

"The combination allows us to offer expanded services across our practice areas and reflects our combined commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, diversity, accountability and client-focused solutions." Post this

"By joining forces, we have broadened our footprint in California's dynamic legal market," said Cameron Garrison, Managing Partner of Lathrop GPM. "The combination allows us to offer expanded services across our practice areas and reflects our combined commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, diversity, accountability and client-focused solutions."

Jennifer Johnson, former Managing Shareholder of Hopkins Carley and new Executive Committee Partner at Lathrop GPM, emphasized the benefits of the combination for both clients and attorneys: "This combination offers our clients enhanced services on a national scale and provides Lathrop GPM's legacy clients with deeper access to our California-based practitioners. For our attorneys and legal professionals, it opens doors to new opportunities for growth and innovation."

In addition to Jennifer Johnson, Lathrop GPM's Executive Committee will also add Perry Woodward. The combined firm's executive committee now includes:

Michael Abrams , Kansas City

, Jennifer Reedstrom Bishop , Minneapolis

, Liz Dillon , Minneapolis

, Cameron Garrison , Managing Partner, Kansas City

, Managing Partner, Ryan Gerads , Minneapolis / St. Cloud

, / Jennifer Johnson, Redwood Shores

Patrick McRorie , Denver

, Bryan Minier , Chicago

, Ryan Palmer , Minneapolis

, Marya Robben , Minneapolis

, Bridget Romero , Kansas City

, Brian Trinque , Ph.D., Boston

, Ph.D., Perry Woodward , San Jose

In addition, Dori Yob Kilmer, former Executive Director of Hopkins Carley, will become Lathrop GPM's new Chief of Legal Operations.

"Dori brings a wealth of experience as a former litigation partner and executive director at Hopkins Carley. In her new role, she will lead our Knowledge Management, Legal Recruiting and Practice Management teams as they continue to expand their support of our attorneys and the firm in continuing to offer the legal services for which we are known," said Court Landon, Chief Operating Officer of Lathrop GPM.

The combination brings many new opportunities for attorneys and legal professionals, including serving a wider client base and collaborating across a broader range of practice areas. It significantly expands Lathrop GPM's real estate practice and enhances capabilities across many major areas, including litigation, labor and employment, intellectual property, corporate law, tax and business transactions.

The combination also bolsters Lathrop GPM's presence in the Bay Area, with new offices in San Jose and Redwood Shores becoming the firm's third and fourth largest offices, respectively. This expansion enables the firm to better serve clients with interests in Silicon Valley and beyond, thanks to Lathrop GPM's geographic reach and Hopkins Carley's strong presence and reputation in California's legal market.

Clients of both firms will benefit from expanded industry knowledge, practice depth and the ability to leverage cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver results.

Lathrop GPM is a full-service Am Law 200 law firm with over 360 attorneys and other legal professionals in 13 offices. Meeting the legal needs of businesses, organizations and high-net worth individuals, our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: corporate, tax and business transactions, labor, employment and franchise law, litigation, intellectual property, private client services, real estate, and trusts and estates. We help clients grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. The firm is nationally recognized for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus status and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.lathropgpm.com.

