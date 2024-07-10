Lathrop GPM Attorneys Secure Win in Lawsuit Over Lake of the Ozarks Area Lodging Tax

"The Lake of the Ozarks area sees an extremely high volume of tourism, and the end of this lodging tax will have a significant effect on our business community. We stand by ready to help our clients navigate the new legal landscape created by this ruling," said Tideman. Post this

In 1993, the Missouri legislature enacted four statutes governing the creation, operation, and dissolution of a taxing district known as the Lake Area Business District. The governing body of this district is an entity known as the advisory board, whose primary purpose is to spend the lodging tax collected in the district for the promotion of tourism in the area. The taxing district was created in Camden, Miller, and Morgan Counties – also known as the Lake of the Ozarks Area. Every lodging establishment in this area collects a lodging tax of up to 3%, which is ultimately remitted to the business district advisory boards for expenditure.

In 2020, Griswold and Salamun (on behalf of themselves and their respective lodging businesses, Shawnee Bluff Winery and Pointe View Resort), filed a lawsuit claiming that the lodging tax statutes were unconstitutional under Article VI, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution, which prohibited "grant[ing] public money or thing of value to […] any corporation, association or individual, except as provided in this constitution." The lawsuit alleged that the statutory language of the lodging tax statutes allowed a private entity (the business district advisory boards) to control public money (the lodging tax revenue).

In the wake of this ruling, the payment and the collection of the lodging tax must cease in all regards in the Lake of the Ozarks area. The tourism industry in this region consists of large resorts, small B&Bs, and vacation rentals (such as those advertised on Airbnb and VRBO).

