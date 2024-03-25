Lathrop GPM Lands Kathleen Fisher Enyeart as Counsel from Oracle

Charlie Maier, Lathrop GPM's Litigation Practice Group Leader said, "Kathleen's exceptional record in leading teams, setting governance standards, and providing a forward-thinking approach to litigation, compliance and regulations, brings an invaluable perspective to our clients." Post this

Prior to joining Lathrop GPM, Enyeart served as Vice President and Chief Health Compliance Officer at Oracle Corporation where she spearheaded a global team of more than 100 specialists. She led Oracle's new Health Compliance Office, aligned M&A processes, advised on healthcare market expansions, and provided risk management counsel, including advising on medical device, AI and patient safety regulations in the US and EU. Prior to Oracle's acquisition of the health IT company Cerner in 2022, Enyeart served as Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at Cerner Corporation, where she led the compliance program. She held other pivotal roles such as Chief Privacy Officer and oversaw high-risk litigation matters.

Before going in-house, Enyeart was in private practice at Graves Garrett, LLC, where she focused on civil and criminal investigations, particularly in healthcare fraud, alongside defending and representing whistleblowers in qui tam/False Claims Act actions across multiple federal districts. She led comprehensive internal investigations for significant corporate clients, supervised complex civil litigation, and provided advice on compliance with various legal statutes like the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback. Additionally, Enyeart played a key role in managing the firm's operations, including business strategy, growth and personnel management.

Earlier in her career, Enyeart served as an assistant prosecutor for the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office where she litigated financial crimes, felony drug offenses, and crimes against women and children.

In addition to practicing law, Enyeart volunteers time with St. Therese North Parish. She also serves on the board of directors for Value Unconditional, a non-profit organization supporting human trafficking victims.

Enyeart received a J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2005 and a B.S. in finance from the University of Missouri in 2003. She resides in Weatherby Lake, MO.

