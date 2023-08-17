Lathrop GPM LLP Intellectual Property Partner James H. Velema Receives Recognition from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

"I take pride in my knowledge of the science of biotechnology as well as the patent landscape, and I look forward to continuing to help our clients manage their patent portfolios and safeguard their intellectual property." Tweet this

Velema is the leader of Lathrop GPM's biotech patent prosecution team. His clients include start-ups, emerging biotechnology companies, large academic research institutions, and Fortune 500 biotechnology corporations. He supports clients with their patent portfolios for such products as antibody technologies, biologic therapies, bioprocessing and purification, cell therapy and immunology, gene therapy technologies, protein purification and bioprocesses, and vaccines.

"I am honored to be included among the top intellectual property legal professionals in our region," said Velema. "I take pride in my knowledge of the science of biotechnology as well as the patent landscape, and I look forward to continuing to help our clients manage their patent portfolios and safeguard their intellectual property."

Throughout his more than 20-year legal career, Velema has been part of the Boston biotech industry, which houses the largest biotech hub in the world. Before joining Lathrop GPM's Boston office as a founding partner, he was a partner at a Boston IP boutique specializing in Life Sciences IP. Prior to earning his law degree, Velema served as a research scientist, IP manager and patent agent at several pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the Boston area.

