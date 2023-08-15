Lathrop GPM LLP Managing Partner R. Cameron Garrison Selected Among Missouri's Top Managing Partners

"I am honored to receive this recognition, which is really a reflection of the talented team we have leading the firm," said Garrison. "We are proud of the firm that we have built since our merger in 2020. It's been an honor to lead the firm through the merger and beyond." Tweet this

"I am honored to receive this recognition, which is really a reflection of the talented team we have leading the firm," said Garrison. "We are proud of the firm that we have built since our merger in 2020. It's been an honor to lead the firm through the merger and beyond."

Garrison leads Lathrop GPM as its Managing Partner and chairs the firm's Executive Committee, the group of attorneys that works together to develop and guide the strategic direction of the firm. As Managing Partner, Garrison is focused on developing and driving new and innovative approaches to client service and value that further the law firm's commitment to exceeding clients' expectations.

Before being elected to this position, Garrison served in several other leadership roles at the former Lathrop Gage LLP, including as a member of the Executive Committee and as Assistant Chair of the Intellectual Property Division. In practice, he is an intellectual property litigator representing consumer product manufacturers, retail chains, marketing and media clients, engineering firms, life sciences companies, and others nationwide. He has significant experience in high-stakes patent, trademark, false advertising, copyright and trade secret litigations, as well as in post-grant review proceedings including inter partes reviews.

Missouri Lawyers Weekly is the only independent brand in the state dedicated to legal coverage. Through its news coverage and opinion summaries, they notify practicing lawyers of changes in the law and important opinions they need to know about within their fields. The publication reports on the business of law and the people's business, in the form of enterprise coverage of the courts, politics, government, real estate and general business. Missouri Lawyers Media is a division of Bridgetower Media, publisher of law and business publications in multiple markets across the nation.

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with more than 325 attorneys in 12 offices. Our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: business transactions, litigation, intellectual property and trusts & estates. We help businesses, organizations and individuals grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. The firm is nationally recognized for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus status and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.lathropgpm.com.

Media Contact

Jasmine Trillos-Decarie, Lathrop GPM, 720.931.3125, [email protected], https://www.lathropgpm.com/

SOURCE Lathrop GPM