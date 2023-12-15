Lathrop GPM Partner Dean Eyler Appointed to Hennepin County Bench

Firm Managing Partner Cameron Garrison said, "Our loss is the legal profession's gain, as Dean is exactly the type of lawyer who will make a phenomenal judge. Dean has always prided himself on being a trusted advisor as a lawyer and making sure clients know what to expect." Post this

Firm Managing Partner Cameron Garrison said, "Our loss is the legal profession's gain, as Dean is exactly the type of lawyer who will make a phenomenal judge. Dean has always prided himself on being a trusted advisor as a lawyer and making sure clients know what to expect. We know he will do the same as a judge, managing the courtroom well and rendering fair and meaningful decisions. It has been a pleasure to work with Dean in the Intellectual Property group, and we wish him well in his new role as a judge."

Eyler currently represents clients in intellectual property and complex commercial disputes. In addition, he counsels clients in a variety of commercial litigation matters and handles disputes in federal and state courts as well as arbitration. He also serves as the firm's Pro Bono Partner helping to lead all aspects of the firm's pro bono work. Early in his career, Eyler served as a law clerk for Donald P. Lay, former Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. In addition, he has been an adjunct professor at the William Mitchell College of Law and a Special Assistant City Attorney for the City of Minneapolis.

Hennepin County includes a total of 45 cities, Minneapolis being the largest. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest estimates, the county is home to more than 1.3 million residents. The Hennepin County court system operates as the largest trial court in the state of Minnesota.

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with more than 325 attorneys in 12 offices. Our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: business transactions, litigation, intellectual property and trusts & estates. We help businesses, organizations and individuals grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. The firm is nationally recognized for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus status and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.lathropgpm.com.

Media Contact

Jasmine Trillos-Decarie, Lathrop GPM, 720.931.3125, [email protected], https://www.lathropgpm.com/

SOURCE Lathrop GPM