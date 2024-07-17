Lathrop GPM Relocates St. Louis Office to the Plaza at Clayton

Hybrid Office Design Follows Suit from Denver, Minneapolis and Chicago Locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. , July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lathrop GPM's St. Louis office officially moved to The Plaza at Clayton, effective July 1. The new space, similar to the firm's offices in Denver, Minneapolis, and most recently, Chicago, will focus on a flexible design for increased collaboration and client support while positioning the new office for continued growth in the St. Louis market. Since the beginning of 2022, six attorneys have joined the office in several practice areas.
The Plaza at Clayton, a 340,529-square-foot 16-story building, is a mixed-use landmark. The amenities include a club room, rooftop deck, fitness center, game room, conference center and reception center. The new Lathrop GPM space, 16,023 square feet on the 14th floor, is also close to restaurants, public transportation, retail shops, and is adjacent to the Ritz Carlton.
"Our transition to a hybrid office space exemplifies our commitment to growth and client-centric excellence," said Emily Cantwell, partner in charge of the firm's St. Louis office. "This move supports our work culture, productivity and well-being, and empowers our attorneys and staff to deliver exceptional results. The new office reflects Lathrop GPM's dedication to our clients, offering a vibrant space for hosting events and fostering team engagement with the local community."
"Lathrop GPM is fully embracing this hybrid style of work, and our dedication to providing top-level service to our clients makes this decision easy. Our industry requires agility, and this innovative workspace model will allow us the flexibility to meet our clients' evolving needs," said Chief Operating Officer Courtney Landon. "This new space is designed for collaboration, a key pillar of our firm's continued success, and will be an environment where we can all thrive."
Attorneys in Lathrop GPM's St. Louis office provide exceptional experience and acumen in the fields of corporate law, litigation, trusts and estates, environmental, real estate, intellectual property, and labor and employment law. The attorneys have been recognized among The Best Lawyers in America and in Chambers USA and are active throughout the St. Louis community.
Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with more than 325 attorneys and other legal professionals in 11 offices. Our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: business transactions, litigation, intellectual property and trusts & estates. We help businesses, organizations and individuals grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. The firm is nationally recognized for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus status and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.lathropgpm.com.
