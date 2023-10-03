Lathrop GPM St. Louis Office to Relocate to the Plaza at Clayton

"We are excited to move into this beautiful new space," said Emily Cantwell, partner in charge of the firm's St. Louis office. "The new location will better meet the needs of our team members and clients and allow us more flexibility in the future as our office continues to expand." Tweet this

Since the beginning of 2022, six attorneys have joined the office in several practice areas. The new design will position the office for further growth in the St. Louis market.

Widely considered to be the finest office property in the St. Louis metro area, the 16-story office tower features timeless architecture with recently updated floorplans and amenities including a rooftop deck, club room, game room and fitness center. It is located within walking distance of numerous restaurants, cafes, hotels and retail shops, including fine dining establishments and the Ritz Carlton.

"As our leases have come up for renewal in Denver, Minneapolis, and now St. Louis, we have chosen new spaces that allow us to embrace a hybrid style of working," said Cameron Garrison, firm managing partner. "Supporting the needs of our people and our clients is at the center of the new office format. We are excited by the success that we have experienced with our hybrid office design that gives us the flexibility to be innovative and provide the highest level of client service for many years to come."

Chief Operating Officer Courtney Landon added, "Our real estate needs have been evolving for years, and we will continue to engage closely with our lawyers and administrative professionals to develop offices that increase efficiency and teamwork and reinforce our commitment to the firm's culture. We are excited to continue bringing their ideas to life with this spectacular space that supports our client and team members' needs."

Attorneys in Lathrop GPM's St. Louis office provide exceptional experience and acumen in the fields of bankruptcy, corporate law, health care, litigation, real estate, zoning and wealth strategies. The attorneys have been recognized among The Best Lawyers in America and in Chambers USA and are active throughout the St. Louis community, including one partner who teaches estate and succession planning at Washington University School of Law.

Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with more than 325 attorneys in 12 offices. Our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: business transactions, litigation, intellectual property and trusts & estates. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide.

