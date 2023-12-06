Lathrop GPM Takes Action to Increase Disability Inclusion

"We recognize and appreciate the unique perspectives that every individual brings to our firm. Our commitment to disability inclusion is fundamental to our ethos. An inclusive environment drives innovation and fosters a culture of empathy and understanding." Post this

Vanessa Vaughn West, Lathrop GPM's director of diversity and inclusion, said, "We recognize and appreciate the unique perspectives that every individual brings to our firm. Our commitment to disability inclusion is fundamental to our ethos. An inclusive environment drives innovation and fosters a culture of empathy and understanding. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of making our firm a place where everyone feels valued, included and empowered."

As part of Lathrop GPM's commitment to disability inclusion, the firm has committed to the following actions in 2024 to build upon its current efforts:

Create more opportunities for everyone in the firm to discuss their ideas and perspectives on inclusive actions and language related to disabilities.

Ensure firm and client in-person and online events are inclusive and accessible for participants with disabilities.

Work with experts to enhance the digital accessibility of websites, client portals and other platforms.

"With 21% of the U.S. workforce identifying as having a disability, but only 1.4% of law firm lawyers, more work is needed to create a welcoming environment and greater accessibility in the legal profession," said Diversity Lab CEO, Caren Ulrich Stacy. "We hope to educate the community on the unique perspectives, talents and needs of people with disabilities to broaden inclusivity for all."

