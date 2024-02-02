Lathrop GPM Welcomes Three Top-Tier Franchise Partners to Denver Office

"All three attorneys are well-known in franchise law and are excellent additions to the firm. Considering Denver's bustling franchise market, this strategic move aligns with the firm's national growth objectives and bolsters the substantial influence in the sector." Post this

Lathrop GPM is one of the world's leading franchise and distribution law practices, serving franchisors and master franchisees at all stages of their development in markets throughout the world. The group of more than 30 lawyers and paralegals work in collaborative teams to bring clients a wide range of experience in virtually every facet of international and domestic franchising. The firm offers services related to franchise registrations and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, data security and privacy, technology, reorganization and bankruptcy, and litigation. Over the past five years, Lathrop GPM has advised more than 500 franchise brands.

Patrick McRorie, Partner in Charge of the Denver Office and firm Executive Committee Member said, "Denver is a city that we have targeted for strategic growth in 2024, and we expect to add more attorneys and professional staff this year. We already have bench strength in Denver for oil and gas clients as well as trust and estate litigation work; the addition of a franchise team here is a step forward in building Denver to be a national hub with attorneys from all practices who collaborate to serve the legal needs of clients across the U.S. and internationally. We welcome Billy, David and Craig, who are a perfect fit with our culture of client service and value."

William (Billy) Jones

An experienced litigator and former Vice-Chair of Moye White's Trial Section and Co-Chair of Moye their Franchise & Distribution Group, Jones focuses on complex civil litigation and commercial conflict resolution. Jones handles franchise and distribution disagreements, product liability defense, insurance defense and coverage matters, trust and estate disputes, and litigation involving real estate. Apart from trial-court-level representation, Jones's legal practice extends to several appellate cases. Over the span of his career, he has successfully tried cases in more than 15 states. He earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a bachelor's degree, cum laude, from Duke University.

David Katalinas

Katalinas assists commercial clients in franchise, distribution, real estate, mergers and acquisitions and private equity. His previous role as an in-house lawyer for an international franchise company furnished him with a comprehensive understanding of legal representation from various perspectives. He represents franchisors across various industries, food manufacturers and developers at all stages from start-up to global expansion. Katalinas handles franchise registration/disclosure matters, distribution, contract law, leasing, supplier agreements and procurement issues. He earned a J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University.

Craig Knobbe

With a breadth of experience across multiple industries, Knobbe is well-versed in addressing diverse commercial legal matters, encompassing franchise and distribution, real estate, corporate affairs, brewing and distilling, and trademark law. His role often involves serving as the primary external attorney for clients, steering them through intricate legal challenges related to their transactions. Prior to joining Lathrop GPM, he served as Chair of the Business Section of Moye White. He earned a J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona.

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with more than 325 attorneys in 11 offices. The attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: business transactions, litigation, intellectual property and trusts & estates. We help businesses, organizations, and individuals grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges, and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. The firm is nationally recognized for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus status and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.lathropgpm.com.

