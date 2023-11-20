Lathrop GPM's Alex Porter Receives Emerging Leader of the Year from Turnaround Management Association

Lathrop GPM LLP attorney Alex Porter has been named Emerging Leader of the Year by the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Chicago/Midwest Chapter. Established in 1988, TMA is the most professionally diverse organization in the corporate restructuring, renewal, and corporate health space.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lathrop GPM LLP is proud to announce that Alex Porter, counsel in the firm's Financial Services Practice Group, has been named Emerging Leader of the Year by the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Chicago/Midwest Chapter. The award is presented to a professional early in their turnaround and restructuring career and who has demonstrated exceptional involvement in the chapter and contributed to the turnaround industry.

Established in 1988, TMA is the most professionally diverse organization in the corporate restructuring, renewal, and corporate health space. TMA has approximately 10,000 members in 54 chapters around the world, including 34 North American chapters. Members include turnaround practitioners, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, consultants, as well as academic, government employees, and members of the judiciary. TMA seeks to strengthen the global economy by working to save distressed businesses, assist management to navigate off-plan events, and help healthy companies avoid similar pitfalls.

The award was presented in person as part of the Chapter's Annual Executive Speaker forum agenda on Nov. 16 at The Sheraton Hotel in downtown Chicago featuring keynote speaker, Coach Mike Krzyzewski, more often referred to as "Coach K".

Porter earned the Emerging Leader of the Year Award due to his impressive track record of staging successful events and programs for the TMA's Chicago/Midwest Chapter including several networking and educational events providing access to new opportunities that lead to new business and helped professionals gain the knowledge and expertise needed to succeed.

Porter received his B.A., cum laude, from Northern Illinois University and earned his J.D., M.B.A. and LL.M. from The University of Akron School of Law.

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with more than 325 attorneys in 12 offices. Our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: business transactions, litigation, intellectual property and trusts & estates. We help businesses, organizations and individuals grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. The firm is nationally recognized for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus status and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.lathropgpm.com.

Media Contact

Jasmine Trillos-Decarie, Lathrop GPM LLP, 720.931.3125, [email protected], https://www.lathropgpm.com/

SOURCE Lathrop GPM LLP