Lathrop GPM's Business Development Team Wins LSSO Sales Team of the Year

"One of the consistent pieces of feedback we heard was that partners wanted more training on business development, team leadership, and the business of law," said Jasmine Trillos-Decarie, Lathrop GPM's Chief Client Officer. "We listened closely to this feedback and partnered with GrowthPlay to create and implement Catalyst for Growth."

GrowthPlay specializes in business development training, coaching, and consulting services that unlock growth potential for legal and professional services firms. In partnership with Lathrop GPM, the organization implemented CFG, an 18-month training program consisting of 1:1 coaching, group meetings, and in-person and virtual networking to help encourage integration across the cohort and strengthen opportunities for cross-discipline referrals.

The quarterly in-person training sessions take place during client events and in-person meetings where participants practice their networking skills in partnership with other cohort members with synergistic practices. To create accountable, measurable results, Lathrop GPM's business development team leverages their new CRM system to support the cohorts' business development pipeline tracking.

"By having CFG cohort-focused activities that brought together partners across practices and offices to share what they do and to discuss how to work together most effectively, we built a cohesive business development culture," said Trillos-Decarie. "Also being recognized this year by BTI Consulting Group as a top law firm for attorney business development enthusiasm is further proof that our program works."

A second cohort of 15 partners began their CFG experience in January 2024.

