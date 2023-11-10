Lathrop GPM's Lisa Hillman Recognized as a 2023 Shining Light by World IP Review

"Congratulations to Lisa on this well-deserved recognition," said Cameron Garrison, Managing Partner of Lathrop GPM. "We are grateful to have Lisa as a Partner because of her legal talents and commitment to our firm's culture." Post this

Hillman has more than 20 years of experience in IP law. Her practice encompasses domestic and foreign patent procurement. She also provides strategic patent counseling including patent portfolio management, patent validity opinions, infringement opinions, freedom-to-operate opinions, and due diligence reviews. She has broad technical experience in the areas of biotechnology, human gene therapy, mRNA and siRNA technologies, medical devices, and immunotherapy. Earlier this year, Hillman was also named chair of the Greater Boston Chapter of Women in Bio for 2024.

