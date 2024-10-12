Latin American Sustainable Fashion Shines at DOORS NYC: Universo MOLA Pop-Up Brings Visionary Designers to SoHo

"By bringing the visionary work of Latin American designers to NY, we're showcasing their creativity while emphasizing the importance of sustainable, ethical fashion. This event celebrates cultural exchange, innovation, and responsibility." – Alise Trautmane-Uzuner, Founder and CEO of DOORS NYC. Post this

On October 10, 2024, at 4:00 pm, a launch event will bring together attendees in a warm, intimate setting, where they can enjoy a cup of artisanal coffee from UYO Coffee, while admiring the collections of three standout designers from Latin America: Pacatus (El Salvador), Tania Orellana (Mexico), and Feel Nomade (Uruguay). In addition, there will be a presentation of the book Ecología Personal ("Personal Ecology") by Cata Droguett, an ecological journalist and international speaker with over 14 years of experience raising awareness about sustainable living across Chile and Latin America.

The event will also feature a Q&A session focused on Latin American fashion and sustainability, and the cultural link between Latin America and the United States. Joining the conversation will be Rosalina Villanueva Arce, a Latin American market researcher and head of Latin American accounts at WGSN; Camila Ordóñez, a social entrepreneur and fashion marketing strategist, and Valentina Suárez, director of Universo MOLA and an expert in sustainable fashion.

DOORS NYC strategically supports emerging designers alongside established brands, offering a unique platform for young talent to gain recognition and expand their reach. By showcasing the work of designers committed to ethical and responsible practices, this event not only celebrates regional talent but also educates a global audience about the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry. New York, as a global fashion capital, provides the ideal stage to boost the visibility of these designers and their positive environmental impact.

The partnership between DOORS NYC and Universo MOLA plays a key role in making this initiative possible in one of the world's most competitive markets. DOORS' location in the dynamic SoHo district provides a prestigious platform for Latin American designers, while Universo MOLA offers curatorial expertise and ethical oversight. Together, they represent a perfect alliance—one that combines exclusivity with a commitment to sustainable fashion and opens doors to the global commercialization of ethical fashion.

The event is closely aligned with the mission of the Entre Soles y Lunas Foundation, which aims to promote the integral development of communities through initiatives that have social, economic, and environmental impact. This project strengthens the social fabric by creating opportunities for local designers and producers, fostering a more equitable and responsible industry. Furthermore, by engaging local communities and young people, the event supports the creation of sustainable employment and social well-being, in harmony with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Featured Latin American Brands at the Pop-Up

Pacatus ( El Salvador )

Founded in 2019 by Iliana Vilatoro, Pacatus is a timeless brand that embraces a classic style, transcending seasonal trends. Committed to social, ethical, and environmental values, Pacatus utilizes 100% natural fibers such as flax and cotton, with production that empowers women artisans in El Salvador. They hold the European Flax certification, ensuring that their flax is grown sustainably, with no genetically modified seeds, zero irrigation, zero waste, and a focus on protecting ecosystems.

Feel Nomade (Uruguay)

Founded by Clara Cantarelli, Feel Nomade designs delicate underwear, bikinis, and surf suits for women. With local production, they prioritize environmental consciousness by using recycled polyester and lycra with UV protection (SPF 50) for their collections. Their packaging is also reusable, further supporting sustainable practices.

Tania Orellana (Mexico)

Tania Orellana's designs explore futuristic aesthetics that engage with the human body in a conceptual manner. Her work addresses the impact of consumption on our environment and visual identity, reflecting a thoughtful transformation of fashion that transcends trends.

About Universo MOLA and the Entre Soles y Lunas Foundation

Universo MOLA is an initiative by the Entre Soles y Lunas Foundation that promotes sustainable fashion across Latin America. Its mission is to intervene at key points in the fashion value chain to create regenerative development opportunities for young people and producer communities, enhancing well-being and quality of life.

The Entre Soles y Lunas Foundation is an international organization focused on social, economic, and environmental impact projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Through its work, the foundation aims to rebuild and strengthen social structures, advocating for responsible citizenship and the exercise of rights and duties that support a dignified, equitable life with social justice.

About DOORS NYC

DOORS NYC is a unique fashion retail platform and PR showroom that empowers independent fashion designers, beauty brands, and artists to grow their businesses in the USA. Launched in 2021, we provide a space for creative talent to connect and collaborate with like-minded individuals. Our mission is to bring the most exciting independent fashion, beauty and art talent from all over the globe to the USA while promoting sustainable, diverse, and inclusive practices.

The unique fashion brand mix included well-established names like Juun. J, Discord Yohji Yamamoto, and GCDS, as well as up-and-coming New York Fashion Week talents like Private Policy and PH5. Additionally, we support over 15 Ukrainian fashion designers to aid them during the ongoing war. Join us in our efforts to #supportUkraine.

Media Contact

Alise Trautmane Uzuner, DOORS NYC, 1 3322075775, [email protected], www.doors.nyc

SOURCE DOORS NYC