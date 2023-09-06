Latin America's Digital Future Unleashed: Hola Metaverso & University of MedellCn Present FUTURISTA--Blockchain, AI, and AR Converge

This isn't just a tech conference. It's a launchpad for the next wave of digital transformation in Latin America. Tweet this

The magnitude of the event is amplified by its influential collaborators: Layerr, the forefront in the field of NFTs for artists; CryptoConexiSn, a distinguished educational beacon for Web3 and the decentralized economy; ICP.HUB LATAM, leading the global dialogue on blockchain; and Frecuencia Gamer, the definitive voice for digital entertainment in MedellCn. "Our collaboration with Hola Metaverso aligns perfectly with our commitment to education and content in Latin America. Through Layerr's technology program, we are empowering local creators with innovative tools to explore and connect like never before," comments Alberto PIrez, Layerr's representative.

!lvaro Monroy LSpez, Director of the Digital Ecosystem of the University of MedellCn, states, "Technology should be appreciated from a panoramic perspective that allows us to map opportunities. In the educational field, its role will always be supportive, not an end goal. This is why our event represents the fusion of new technologies as an essential support, guiding us towards future trends and strengthening our path towards innovation."

Oszie Tarula, Founder of Hola Metaverso, comments, "This is our moment to use new technologies as the pillars of a better future, not only for us but for humanity as a whole. It's our call to rise, innovate, and collaborate in a world that expects bold new paths to be forged."

FUTURISTA goes beyond speeches and debates. Attendees will enjoy a cutting-edge digital art exhibition and a fascinating light mapping display that epitomizes the pinnacle of technological wonders. By highlighting the synergy between academia and pioneering innovations, the event promises strong participation from the university's top echelon, with the enthusiastic contribution of students and a pronounced focus on social betterment.

For those who want to showcase their creativity, the contest extends an inspiring call. The stage is set to display your innovative concepts, whether in the field of daring entrepreneurship, cinematic storytelling, captivating game creation, or immersive realities that challenge the imagination. Awarded participants will not only be honored with global recognition and merit certificates but will also be rewarded with an exclusive range of cutting-edge technological devices, including iPads, graphic tablets, and other meticulously designed gadgets to amplify their creative journeys. FUTURISTA gives you the opportunity to make history and leave your distinctive mark in the annals of the exciting digital age.

About the University of MedellCn

The University of MedellCn is a vibrant living campus where we jointly sow the future: we are committed to meeting the highest quality standards through teaching, research (R&D&I), and extension. We are an accredited University by MEN and CNA, and our 72 years of experience confirm us as a leading, transformative, and innovative institution.

About Hola Metaverso

Hola Metaverso designs educational and interactive experiences, both virtual and tactile, strengthening bonds in the web technology communities in the U.S. and LATAM. Its vibrant community, made up of students, professionals, innovators, connoisseurs, artists, and visionaries, embodies the ideals of synergy, compassion, and enlightenment. Having organized events in global hubs like Los Angeles, BogotA, Mexico City, MedellCn, and New York, Hola Metaverso has undoubtedly demonstrated its ability to merge communities and propel digital discourse.

