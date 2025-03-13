Latina Investors Presents Insights, Strategies and Personal Stories in New Book on Venture Capital

"What distinguishes Latinas in this field is our ability to not only understand what drives great returns, but leverage our cross-border and international experience. This global mindset helps us attract the best talent and entrepreneurs in the world." Post this

Building on her passion for investing in undercapitalized economic cohorts, Lucas created an investment ecosystem, called Libra Leaders, for visible and powerful women seeking to capitalize on the women's economy. Today, Libra Leaders tells the stories of 31 talented and driven Latina female investors in a new book by Libra Leaders: "Latinas in VC: A Master Guide To The Voices, Strategies, And Stories of Latinas and Women in Venture Capital." The book was sponsored by Silicon Valley Bank.

"We wrote this book because I often heard founders and investors express a desire to connect with other women investors who focus on early-stage investments," she said. "Typically, our venture funds receive relatively little media attention compared to larger, well-known brands. This book highlights and shares the yet untold stories of the talented investors in our community."

The contributing authors include:

Adriana Tortajada Narvaez

Bianca Martinelli

Adela Cepeda

Laura I. Maydón

Antonia Rojas

Ana Quintana

Kimberli Cavazos Haywood

Karla Magana Figueroa

Adrianna Samaniego

Samara Mejia Hernandez

Adriana Saman

Veronica Juarez

Staci LaToison

Macarena Liu

Susana Espinosa De Los Reyes

Martha Hernandez

Joy Fairbanks

Diana Narváez

Jennifer Jeronimo

Laura Moreno Lucas

Stephanie Michael Silva

Cecilia Sanchez

Ana Carolina Mexia Ponce

Maria Gutierrez Penaloza

Marta Cruz

Karen Sheffield

Monica Brand Engel

Lisa Morales-Hellebo

Noramay Cadena

Cristina Nuñez

Ashley Ryder

Miriam Rivera

"What distinguishes Latinas in this field is our ability to not only understand what drives great returns, but leverage our cross-border and international experience," she said. "This global mindset helps us attract the best talent and entrepreneurs in the world. My journey has been shaped by my international experiences. I've witnessed the continued inefficient distribution of capital by investors slow to recognize that the most innovating ideas are coming from women across all regions of the world."

While investments open many possibilities for companies to grow and scale, Lucas found that the most challenging part for founders and investors is raising capital.

"Raising capital is both an art and a science," she said. "The key is to keep pushing forward; with persistence, you'll eventually find someone on the other side who recognizes with your vision and plan."

Libra Leaders' "Latinas in VC" is available on Amazon.

About Libra Leaders:

Founded in 2023, Libra Leaders is a trusted investment network comprised primarily of female senior executives who look to invest in and create value for the "women economy". The network centralizes the expertise and access of its collective network to identify the best entrepreneurs whose companies are poised to capture the outsized long-term returns intrinsic in the "women economy." Libra Leaders comes together with Laura Moreno Lucas, Stephanie Michael Silva, Cecilia Sanchez, and Kennie Blanco.

"Latinas in VC," our inaugural book, highlights the voices and experiences of Latinas and women of color in the capital markets industry. This collection showcases the stories of trailblazing women who navigated the complexities of investing, featuring their funds, insights, and advice within a predominantly male and often non-diverse landscape. Contributors explore topics such as fund diversity, the importance of networking, overcoming barriers, and the impact of venture capital. Our goal is not only to celebrate the achievements of Latinas but also to raise awareness of the significance of this group in the venture capital industry.

For more information about Libra Leaders, visit http://www.libraleaders.com. ###

