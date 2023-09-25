Latinas In Aviation Lands Third Annual Global Festival at College Park Aviation Museum Oct. 14; 26 authors share their personal stories, passion about aviation industry

"Volume III is the largest volume to date. It took me nine months to secure 18 people for the first volume through connections and other resources. Now for the third volume, in two to three months, we already have 26 women! It's unbelievable." Tweet this

College Park Aviation Museum Director Kevin Cabrera is happy to see the return of the festival and is amazed at the growth there has been at each Latinas in Aviation Global Festival.

"Jackie approached me with the idea to do the Latinas in Aviation Global Festival several years ago and now we are about to do our third one. It's amazing to look back and see the growth of each festival already." Cabrera said. "The first event attracted about 300 people and representatives from companies and last year for the Second Annual LIA Global Festival there were about 400 attendees including FAA Deputy Administrator Bradley Mims. I am excited to see the growth in this year's Third Annual Festival and in the many years to come."

The event will also launch the newest book in the "Latinas in Aviation" series: "Latinas in Aviation Vol. III " and will be available for purchase.

"Latinas in Aviation" creator Jacqueline S. Ruiz is ready to launch the third volume of the "Latinas in Aviation" book and many more in the future.

"Volume III is the largest volume to date. It took me nine months to secure 18 people for the first volume through connections and other resources. Now for the third volume, in two to three months, we already have 26 women! It's unbelievable." Ruiz says, "That tells me that the word is getting around. The Federal Aviation Administration reached out to us to work and collaborate with us on different events and purchased books. We have given over $7,500 in scholarships. Personally, as a founder of the brand, it just makes me proud that my vision, my dream is making such an amazing impact."

"Latinas in Aviation Volume III" is written by 26 authors who share their inspiration, knowledge, and stories. Contributing authors include:

Aileen Steiert

Almudena Rodriguez

Amanda Rosado

Ana Herrera

Andrea Diaz

Andrea Pimiento

Beth Ramirez

Claudia Büchsenchütz

Daisy Gomez

Frida Azpetita

Gabriela Valderamos

Helen Marie Davila Cairo

Juliana Correa

Kelly Polanco

Kristel Acevedo

Maitely Santiago

Maria Camilla Villegas

Maria Cristina Maldonado

Maria Valadez

Marluan Diaz

Melany Bastos Salas

Paula Upegui

Raiberys Lima

Sofia Beltran

Stephanie Valencia

Tatiana Sabanero

"Latinas in Aviation Vol. III" is available on Amazon. More information about "Latinas in Aviation" can be found on this link.

