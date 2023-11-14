Latinas in Aviation Welcomes Visitors to its Third Annual Global Festival at College Park Aviation Museum; Held successful book launch of "Latinas In Aviation Vol. III"

"I'm so proud of these talented and confident women who work behind the scenes or take passengers to their travel destinations. They very much are positive examples of what happens when your dream and goals take flight with planning, determination, and grit." Post this

The festival also launched the new "Latinas in Aviation Vol. III," available on Amazon, and had a special proclamation from a Prince George's County representative.

The event opened with a bittersweet moment for College Park Aviation Museum Director Kevin Cabrera, who after three years, is moving on to a new role. He was grateful, humble, and thankful to those who believed in the idea of the festival and supported it during his tenure. Nadine Boksmati will take over as museum director.

"It's really heartwarming to see how this program has grown over the last three years and how this community has continued to come together and support each other," Cabrera said.

Ruiz witnessed the friendly curiosity and fascination as the authors offered their personal experiences.

"I'm so proud of these talented and confident women who work behind the scenes or take passengers to their travel destinations," she said. "They very much are positive examples of what happens when your dream and goals take flight with planning, determination, and grit. We thank Kevin for his partnership and involvement with Fig Factor for this festival; we look forward to continue to break boundaries working with Nadine in the future."

Several Volume III authors were excited to share their stories during the celebration.

Raiberys Lima works for Jet Blue in its safety department. For her, being a Latina in aviation means being "a trailblazer who creates a path for Latinas as future aviators. The festival is a great opportunity to inspire future aviators and let them know about the different opportunities in the aviation industry. The biggest advice that I have for Latinas is to never give up on themselves and know there's always a different way to achieve a goal. It may not be plan A that you thought about, but you can go for plan A, B, C, D up to Z."

Sofia Beltran is a commercial pilot and prospective Certified Flight Instructor from Colombia.

"Being a Latina in Aviation is a privilege and an advantage since there are very few of us," she said. "As an author, we do have a responsibility and that is to spread the word to more Latinas and to more females who are wondering if they can pursue these types of careers in aviation and aeronautics. To any Latina or female, please remember that it's not always about talent but more determination. For me, as a Latina, I tell you that it is doable."

For more information about Latinas in Aviation, visit the website.

