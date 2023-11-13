Latino Leaders, Profiles in Diversity Journal Recognize Chicagoland Attorney; Gina Diaz makes Top Latino Lawyers list, earns Diverse Lawyers Making a Difference Award

"It is an honor to be in this special group of attorneys," Diaz said. "The reason I became an attorney was to serve others and to help clients in situations where they are dealing with an undocumented immigration status, facing foreclosure, investing in real estate, or starting a business." Post this

The publication is naming 29 lawyers to this year's list and chose them from the following criteria:

Ownership/Partnership in their own practice or law office

Relevant successful cases

Professional Activity and Recognitions

Community Involvement

Awards

Been considered to be one of the Most Powerful Latinos in Law

"It is an honor to be in this special group of attorneys," Diaz said. "The reason I became an attorney was to serve others and to help clients in situations where they are dealing with an undocumented immigration status, facing foreclosure, investing in real estate, or starting a business. I find these experiences rewarding and joyful."

Diaz was also named in Profiles in Diversity Journal's Second Class of Diverse Lawyers Making a Difference for 2023. The publication chose the winners for their focus on diversifying their field and advancing civil rights within the tech field and across the United States.

"To be recognized for this award is a great achievement," Diaz said. "My law firm is a resource for many of our clients who come from immigrant communities and don't know where to turn if they need simple legal services such as translation of documents. Another way that I serve my local community is through my organization called We Win, LLC. The mission there is to help women grow and build their wealth through real estate investing."

About Latino Leaders Magazine:

Latino Leaders Magazine is the mission of brothers and founders, Raul and Jorge Ferraez, two Mexican businessmen. The mission of Latino Leaders Magazine: Connecting Leaders. Inspiring the Future. Satisfying this claim is the goal of the international staff of Latino Leaders Magazine.

By promoting and publishing stories of Latino success, Latino Leaders Magazine strives to showcase stories, other than those often seen in the mainstream media. At the same time, demonstrate the influence Latinos maintain in this country. For more than a decade, Latino Leaders Magazine has featured the top Latinos in the United States, including politicians, sports stars, business owners and other relevant and successful leaders. For information, visit https://www.latinoleadersmagazine.com/.

About Profiles in Diversity Journal:

Profiles in Diversity Journal is a quarterly publication dedicated to promoting and advancing diversity, inclusion, and equity in the corporate, government, nonprofit, STEM, legal, and higher education sectors. Since 1999, Diversity Journal has helped stimulate organizational change by profiling the visionary leadership, innovative programs, and individual commitments that make it happen. For information, visit http://www.diversityjournal.com.

About Gina Diaz:

Gina Diaz, one of the top immigration and real estate attorneys in Chicagoland, is also known as #TheRightAttorney on social media. She opened Diaz Case Law to help immigrants find solutions to their difficulties and discovered a love for real estate investing. This added another dimension to her law practice as she assists investors with difficult closings and helps clients with real estate-related cases. She is also a founding member of We Win, LLC, an organization dedicated to introducing women to the world of real estate, and We Win, NFP. For more information, visit http://www.TheGinaDiaz.com.

