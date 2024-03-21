Latino Leaders Recognizes L.B. Hall Fireproofing for Its 25 Best Companies for Latinos to Work for in 2024; Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company honored to join this list

"This is a great honor to be seen as a company that recognizes and appreciates the contributions and talents of its Latino employees. I hope to serve as an example to them to become the best and reach professional and personal goals." Post this

The company is proud to have over 20 Hispanic team members whose roles include estimator, field coordinator, project manager, independent international contractors, and laborers.

"I was ecstatic when I heard L.B. Hall made this special list," said L.B. Hall Fireproofing CEO Estefania Roa. "This is a great honor to be seen as a company that recognizes and appreciates the contributions and talents of its Latino employees. I hope to serve as an example to them to become the best and reach professional and personal goals."

About L.B. Hall Fireproofing:

Originally founded in 1990, we have decades of experience in improving the fireproofing and insulation of homes, hospitals, schools, libraries, hotels, warehouses, churches, office buildings, and many other facilities. The goal of our founders was to provide a safer and lower-cost solution for fireproofing, and we continue to strive to provide our customers with great products at competitive prices.

There are many competitors in our field, but very few can compare to our decades of experience and expertise. With L.B. Hall, you will always receive timely and professional service at a very reasonable price, and if you need assistance, we are available 24/7. In addition to competitive pricing, L.B. Hall's commitment to our customers is communication. Ultimately, L.B. Hall will provide excellent value as well as effective project management. Our high-quality workmanship will ensure that you meet your construction schedule. L.B. Hall is a minority-woman-owned and run business. For more information, visit https://lbhall.com/.

About Latino Leaders Magazine:

Latino Leaders Magazine is the mission of brothers and founders, Raul and Jorge Ferraez, two Mexican businessmen. The mission of Latino Leaders Magazine: Connecting Leaders. Inspiring the Future. Satisfying this claim is the goal of the international staff of Latino Leaders Magazine.

By promoting and publishing stories of Latino success, Latino Leaders Magazine strives to showcase stories, other than those often seen in the mainstream media. At the same time, it demonstrates the influence Latinos maintain in this country. For more than a decade, Latino Leaders Magazine has featured the top Latinos in the United States, including politicians, sports stars, business owners, and other relevant and successful leaders. For information, visit https://www.latinoleadersmagazine.com/.

