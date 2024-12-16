Latitude Partners with EnTech to Deliver Urgent Local Law 97 Compliance Solutions as Deadline Looms

Latitude partnered with EnTech Controls to host a virtual webinar on December 3rd at 1:00 PM EST, offering expert guidance on Local Law 97 compliance and cost-saving strategies. This collaboration aims to equip building owners and managers with actionable solutions to achieve compliance with Local Law 97 ahead of the fast-approaching December 31, 2024, deadline.
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latitude, a leading provider of sustainability consulting services, is thrilled to announce its partnership with EnTech, a trailblazer in energy control technology, to host a virtual webinar focused on Local Law 97 compliance and cost-saving solutions. This insightful webinar took place on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 1:00 PM EST, offering participants actionable guidance to navigate NYC's ambitious environmental regulations as the December 2024 deadline quickly approaches, and mitigate the risk of significant noncompliance penalties. The event was recorded and will be available on both Entech's and Latitude's websites and YouTube channels.
Latitude's expertise in sustainability in both new and existing building and EnTech's innovative energy solutions create a powerful collaboration aimed at equipping building owners and managers with the tools they need to achieve compliance while optimizing operational efficiency and reducing operational costs. The event was a valuable resource for stakeholders preparing for the approaching Local Law 97 deadlines.
"We are excited to partner with EnTech in this important conversation about Local Law 97 compliance," said Marty Waisbrod, CEO and Founder of Latitude. "Our mission has always been to make sustainability achievable and affordable for everyone. This event provided a platform for us to connect directly with communities and provide the knowledge and solutions they need to meet environmental goals effectively."
The webinar covered critical topics such as compliance deadlines, energy optimization strategies, and financial incentives for sustainable building practices. It also provided actionable guidance for those navigating the final stretch toward compliance this close to the December deadline. Participants had the opportunity to hear from industry leaders, gain insights into minimizing costs, and asked case specific questions.
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Format: Zoom Webinar
- Registration Link: Register: https://bit.ly/4iP37rk
About Latitude
Latitude continues to be at the forefront of helping property managers, architects, landlords, institutions, and project agencies navigate the complex landscape of carbon regulation and energy efficiency requirements. By offering tailored solutions, including LL97 compliance support and embodied carbon assessment, Latitude remains committed to helping New York's real estate and capital project sectors achieve long-term sustainability. For more information about Latitude's comprehensive services or to inquire about compliance solutions, visit https://latitudecompliance.net/.
About EnTech
EnTech is a leader in energy management solutions, providing innovative technology and services that enable building owners to optimize their energy use, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals. EnTech's cutting-edge systems empower clients to make data-driven decisions for a smarter, greener future. Learn more at EnTech.
Media Contact
Sarah Nekoufar, Latitude, 929-349-7333, [email protected], https://latitudecompliance.net/
SOURCE Latitude
