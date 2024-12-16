Latitude Partners with EnTech to Deliver Urgent Local Law 97 Compliance Solutions as Deadline Looms

"Our mission has always been to make sustainability achievable and affordable for everyone. This event provided a platform for us to connect directly with communities and provide the knowledge and solutions," said Marty Waisbrod, CEO and Founder of Latitude Post this

"We are excited to partner with EnTech in this important conversation about Local Law 97 compliance," said Marty Waisbrod, CEO and Founder of Latitude. "Our mission has always been to make sustainability achievable and affordable for everyone. This event provided a platform for us to connect directly with communities and provide the knowledge and solutions they need to meet environmental goals effectively."

The webinar covered critical topics such as compliance deadlines, energy optimization strategies, and financial incentives for sustainable building practices. It also provided actionable guidance for those navigating the final stretch toward compliance this close to the December deadline. Participants had the opportunity to hear from industry leaders, gain insights into minimizing costs, and asked case specific questions.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Format: Zoom Webinar

Registration Link: Register: https://bit.ly/4iP37rk

About Latitude

Latitude continues to be at the forefront of helping property managers, architects, landlords, institutions, and project agencies navigate the complex landscape of carbon regulation and energy efficiency requirements. By offering tailored solutions, including LL97 compliance support and embodied carbon assessment, Latitude remains committed to helping New York's real estate and capital project sectors achieve long-term sustainability. For more information about Latitude's comprehensive services or to inquire about compliance solutions, visit https://latitudecompliance.net/.

About EnTech

EnTech is a leader in energy management solutions, providing innovative technology and services that enable building owners to optimize their energy use, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals. EnTech's cutting-edge systems empower clients to make data-driven decisions for a smarter, greener future. Learn more at EnTech.

