Latitude, Promont, and Smarcon Return to OJBA Expo to Showcase Industry-Leading Solutions for Construction and Retrofitting

"We are thrilled to exhibit at OJBA once again, sharing long-term savings and solutions that a project in any stage benefits from," said Adina Banayan, Architectural Director of Latitude.

In a unique and health-focused initiative, Latitude is partnering with IV Drips to offer free B12 shots at the booth for attendees. "This gesture symbolizes our commitment to health—both for individuals and for the buildings they manage," said Adina Banayan, Architectural Director of Latitude. "We are thrilled to exhibit at OJBA once again, sharing long-term savings and solutions that a project in any stage benefits from."

The event is a prime opportunity for stakeholders in the construction, real estate, and healthcare sectors to explore cutting-edge services, network with industry leaders, and discover ways to optimize their projects. Latitude, Promont, and Smarcon will showcase their expertise in:

Sustainable construction and retrofitting.

Compliance with Local Law 97 and other energy regulations.

Tailored solutions for healthcare facilities and specialized institutional building types.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Location: Meadowlands Exposition Center, Secaucus, NJ

Booth: #323

About Latitude

Latitude is a premier sustainability consulting firm specializing in environmental compliance, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction strategies for building owners, managers, and stakeholders. The consortium of Latitude, Promont and Smarcon delivers seamless solutions for new construction and retrofitting projects. For more information, visit Latitude.

About Promont and Smarcon

Promont provides expert general contracting and development services, while Smarcon specializes in innovative BIM construction and energy solutions. Together with Latitude, they form a powerful alliance for tackling the challenges of modern building projects.

About OJBA

The Orthodox Jewish Builders Association (OJBA) Expo is a premier event bringing together professionals from the construction, real estate, and development industries. The expo fosters innovation, networking, and opportunities to explore the latest advancements in building and energy solutions.

Stop by Booth #323 on December 18th for innovative building solutions, industry insights, and a free B12 shot—because your health and your building's health matter to us!

Media Contact

Adina Banayan, Latitude Inc., 929-349-7333, [email protected], https://latitudecompliance.net/

