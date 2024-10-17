Latium USA (dba as Four Seasons Building Products) Acquires Assets of Ceda-Alum LLC

Four Seasons Outdoor Living Group's Strategic Acquisition Enhances Product Offering and Expands Reach with Manufacturing in Northern California Market Post this

Matt Sorensen, Senior Vice President of Four Seasons Building Products, added: "Ceda-Alum's expertise in creating versatile, easy-to-install products is a perfect match for our business model. We are thrilled to integrate their equipment into the Four Seasons family, which will not only expand our reach in Northern California but also enhance our service and product offerings to customers in this key region."

Since its inception, Four Seasons Outdoor Living Group has been at the forefront of the outdoor living industry, offering a wide range of shade and enclosure solutions, including Sunrooms, Louvered Roof Systems, Patio Covers, and Pergolas. Over the years, the company has transformed from a single product line to a comprehensive group of brands, serving the diverse needs of contractors and homeowners. This acquisition marks another milestone in its growth and continued dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

In addition to expanding its product offerings, Four Seasons Outdoor Living Group is actively seeking new partnerships and acquisitions to support its growth objectives. Companies interested in discussing potential opportunities can visit https://fsolgrp.com/acquisitions/ for more information.

For further details about Four Seasons Outdoor Living Group and its suite of outdoor living products, please visit www.fsolgrp.com.

About Four Seasons Outdoor Living Group:

Four Seasons Outdoor Living Group is a leading provider of outdoor living products, in the shade sector, including Sunrooms, Patio Covers, Pergolas, and Louvered Roof Systems. The company has evolved into a dynamic group offering innovative, high-quality solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of homeowners and contractors across North America.

About Ceda-Alum LLC:

Ceda-Alum LLC has been a trusted supplier in the outdoor living industry in the Northern California market for years, specializing in the design and manufacture of Patio Covers, Pergolas, and Opening Roof Systems.

Media Contact

Richard Harris, Four Seasons Outdoor Living Group, 1 (631) 563 4000, [email protected], https://fsolgrp.com/

SOURCE Four Seasons Outdoor Living Group