LaTour Asset Management Offers Smart Tax-Saving Strategies for Employer Stockholders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tax season is here, and many employees with company stock may be sitting on a hidden opportunity to reduce their tax burden—but only if they make the right moves. LaTour Asset Management, located at 2627 W Republic Rd in Springfield, MO, is helping investors take advantage of Net Unrealized Appreciation (NUA) strategies to keep more of their hard-earned wealth.
For employees with significant holdings in their company's stock through 401(k) plans, the difference between a costly tax mistake and major tax savings often comes down to knowing NUA rules. The right approach can mean lower long-term capital gains taxes—instead of being hit with higher ordinary income tax rates. NUA strategies are highly complex, though. Even small errors can lead to unnecessary tax bills.
"At LaTour, we take immense pride in helping our clients significantly reduce their tax liability by strategically leveraging Net Unrealized Appreciation Rules" said Joe LaTour, Founder & President of LaTour Asset Management.
Why Should Investors Take Advantage of NUA Strategies?
With an uncertain economy and potential tax law changes on the horizon, it's more important than ever for investors to get proactive about tax-smart strategies. Employees with company stock in their retirement plans have a narrow window of opportunity to decide how to handle these assets—and most don't even realize their options.
LaTour Asset Management is urging Springfield-area professionals to act before making any withdrawals or rollovers. The firm's NUA-focused planning services help investors:
- Determine if an NUA strategy makes sense based on their tax bracket and financial goals.
- Avoid costly tax mistakes when moving employer stock out of a 401(k).
- Optimize their retirement withdrawals to minimize long-term tax exposure.
Get Expert Guidance Before You Make a Move
For Springfield investors wondering whether an NUA strategy could work for them, LaTour Asset Management offers expert consultations to evaluate their situation and guide them toward the most tax-efficient decisions.
LaTour adds, "In addition to helping investors retain more of their wealth, we can also help empower them to realize early retirement. Calculated distribution of employer stock allows investors to take advantage of lower capital gains brackets – which is key in making a tax advantaged early retirement transition."
About LaTour Asset Management
LaTour Asset Management is a leading financial services firm dedicated to offering first-class tax-efficient investing, wealth management, and retirement strategies. With a focus on fiduciary responsibility and customized financial planning, the firm helps investors in Springfield and beyond optimize their retirement savings and minimize tax liabilities.
