LaTour Asset Management Offers Smart Tax-Saving Strategies for Employer Stockholders

"At LaTour, we take immense pride in helping our clients significantly reduce their tax liability by strategically leveraging Net Unrealized Appreciation Rules" said Joe LaTour, Founder & President of LaTour Asset Management.

Why Should Investors Take Advantage of NUA Strategies?

With an uncertain economy and potential tax law changes on the horizon, it's more important than ever for investors to get proactive about tax-smart strategies. Employees with company stock in their retirement plans have a narrow window of opportunity to decide how to handle these assets—and most don't even realize their options.

LaTour Asset Management is urging Springfield-area professionals to act before making any withdrawals or rollovers. The firm's NUA-focused planning services help investors:

Determine if an NUA strategy makes sense based on their tax bracket and financial goals.

Avoid costly tax mistakes when moving employer stock out of a 401(k).

Optimize their retirement withdrawals to minimize long-term tax exposure.

Get Expert Guidance Before You Make a Move

For Springfield investors wondering whether an NUA strategy could work for them, LaTour Asset Management offers expert consultations to evaluate their situation and guide them toward the most tax-efficient decisions.

LaTour adds, "In addition to helping investors retain more of their wealth, we can also help empower them to realize early retirement. Calculated distribution of employer stock allows investors to take advantage of lower capital gains brackets – which is key in making a tax advantaged early retirement transition."

To schedule a consultation, contact LaTour Asset Management at (417) 788-6357 or visit their office at 2627 W Republic Rd, Springfield, MO.

About LaTour Asset Management

LaTour Asset Management is a leading financial services firm dedicated to offering first-class tax-efficient investing, wealth management, and retirement strategies. With a focus on fiduciary responsibility and customized financial planning, the firm helps investors in Springfield and beyond optimize their retirement savings and minimize tax liabilities.

Media Contact

Josh LaTour, LaTour Asset Management, 1 (417) 788-6357, [email protected], https://www.latourasset.com/

SOURCE LaTour Asset Management