Lattafa Perfumes Unveils Yara Candy: A New Fragrance to Sweeten Your Senses

Lattafa Perfumes, a leading name in fragrance, announces the launch of Yara Candy, a captivating blend of sweetness and sophistication.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

About Lattafa Perfumes

Lattafa Perfumes is a luxury fragrance brand based in Dubai, UAE, known for creating high-quality perfumes that blend traditional Middle Eastern artistry with contemporary trends. With a rich heritage and a passion for excellence, Lattafa Perfumes continues to be a favorite among fragrance enthusiasts worldwide.

About Yara Candy

Designed for the modern woman and crafted by master perfumers using the finest ingredients, Yara Candy combines delectable fruity notes with elegance. It opens with luscious strawberry fizz and green mandarin, revealing a harmony of fruits, and finishes with a rich vanilla syrup.

The vibrant hot pink bottle is bold and striking, perfectly reflecting the confident and dynamic spirit of its wearer, making it an eye-catching accessory for any occasion.

Exclusive Launch Event

To celebrate the launch of Yara Candy, Lattafa Perfumes will host a weekend-long pop-up in Soho on July 27th and July 28th with a VIP launch event celebrating the opening on July 26th. The brand will transform a Soho storefront into a beauty parlor, where guests can be among the first to experience the fragrance and participate in beauty services such as temporary tattoos, nail art, and bejeweling.

This event is a big sweet thank you to fans, celebrating the strong organic US growth with over 33.8M TikTok views, 3.5K 5-star Google reviews, and 40K units sold per month on Amazon. To top it off, a 40-foot Times Square billboard will unveil the juicy Yara Candy campaign.

Media Contact

Ana Lrnskiy, VMGROUPE, 1 3472731984, [email protected], vmgroupe.com

SOURCE Lattafa Perfumes