L'ATTITUDE Ventures to Host Transformative Match-UpTM 2024; Latin(a)o entrepreneurs encouraged to apply, pitch to investors

"Our mission is to create an ecosystem that nurtures Latino entrepreneurial talent, fosters innovation, and builds new partnerships and lasting connections," said Laura Moreno Lucas, General Partner at L'ATTITUDE Ventures.

Since 2019, Match-UpTM has become an influential platform and cornerstone for high-growth Latino founders seeking connections to investors and mentorship at the pre-seed, seed, or Series A stage. Match-UpTM has hundreds of attendees, from investors, corporations, and founders, as well as numerous portfolio companies, sponsorship partners and students seeking to be the next generation of entrepreneurs.

This year, workshops and panels include how to leap from idea to implementation, securing Angel Funding and attracting talent, and learning about women-centric trends and opportunities and the impact of artificial intelligence. Registration is available online and onsite at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

The organization's findings in its 2023 report include compelling data demonstrating the expansion of Latino-owned businesses nationwide and, especially, the successes among those who participated in the Match-UpTM held during the L'ATTITUDE event in Miami last year.

In 2023, L'ATTITUDE Ventures saw more than 500 deals, a more than 100% compound annual growth rate increase since the organization's launch. It underscores that the supply of U.S. Latino founders is a long-term secular trend outpacing the current market dynamic, said Moreno Lucas.

"Now, Match-UpTM 2024 is poised to be a transformative event, driving progress and celebrating the achievements of Latino entrepreneurs," said Moreno Lucas. "We look forward to seeing you in San Diego for an unparalleled experience of innovation, collaboration, and community."

About L'ATTITUDE Ventures

With over $100 Million in revenue, L'ATTITUDE Ventures is the largest early-stage venture capital fund that invests in U.S. Latin(a)o entrepreneurs. L'ATTITUDE Ventures provides the support, connections, networking, and visibility to assist United States-based Latina(o)s entrepreneurs as they build the next generation of early-stage innovative and transformational companies. L'ATTITUDE Ventures presents a team of experienced investors, proven entrepreneurs, and global Fortune 100 company executives with its founders Sol Trujillo and Gary Acosta who were later joined by partners Oscar Munoz, Laura Moreno Lucas, and Pete Amaro. They create value beyond capital as they engage with entrepreneurs. To view a press kit and further information, visit https://lattitudeventures.com/. For more on Match-UpTM 2024, visit https://lattitude.net/.

