LATV, CALÓ News and Al Madrigal Announce 'Stop The Dis' Campaign 2024 - Focuses On The 2024 Elections

LATV (Latino Alternative Television), Latino Media Collaborative's (LMC) CALÓ News, and Comedian/Actor Al Madrigal have joined forces to create the "Stop the Dis(information)" campaign surrounding the 2024 U.S. elections. The media and event partnership will include multimedia segments, events, and specials focused on the 2024 election, addressing the importance of the 18+ GenZ and Millennial audience that LATV serves. Madrigal will serve as Executive Producer for the specials that will air on LATV. CALÓ News with LATV will produce the events in coordination with community change organizations. The first will be a Town Hall with Senatorial Candidate and U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff airing on LATV on February 14 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, and on digital platforms CALONews.com, and the LATV app on February 15.

In the one-hour Town Hall, Schiff addressed topics including a renter's credit, DACA, LGBTQ+ rights, equality in education and healthcare, and internet reform and regulation. The subject of immigration reform was top of mind with the diverse in-person Town Hall audience.

"I want to go to the Senate and fight to do away with the filibuster and work with Alex Padilla to finally get a comprehensive immigration reform passed," Schiff said. "We need comprehensive reform. But I think we're going to have to do this ourselves because there just isn't the will on the other side of the aisle. Expanding detention centers and shutting down the border is just not something that I think a lot of Latino voters would get behind at all. We had that during the Trump administration, and it didn't work."

The Schiff Town Hall is the kickoff event in the "Stop the Dis(information)" campaign between Hispanic-owned media companies LATV and LMC's CALÓ News. The media partnership will bring high-quality Latino journalism in English to LATV's multiple platforms, including engaging news and editorial video content across both company's media platforms. The news and information partnership will see content created and shared between CALÓ and LATV for air on its linear channel, streaming app, and the CALÓ News site.

"Before we can change reality for the better, we must first agree on what reality is. That's where 'Stop the Dis' comes in," said Madrigal. "I couldn't be prouder to join this effort to discuss the most pressing issue facing the Latino community, the spread of disinformation amongst Latino voters. My hope is that we rise with one voice to identify and squash anyone intentionally sowing confusion in our community."

"What better way for candidates to get their message to Latinos than through Latino-owned media like LATV?" said Andres Palencia, CEO of LATV. "We are proud to be able to provide such a platform in partnership with CALÓ News." "Our audience is the change-maker generation," added Bruno Seros-Ulloa, President of LATV. "This is part of our commitment to being an alternative voice for Latinos, and 'Stop the Dis' allows us to present the issues in our language and style."

"CALÓ reporters and a team of journalists from USC/Annenberg are researching and documenting cases of disinformation targeting our communities. We will report on ways to identify and combat disinformation," said Martin Albornoz, General Manager, CALÓ News. "We want to give our audience the tools to beat this new form of propaganda." Arturo Carmona, President of the Latino Media Collaborative (LMC), said, "Leveraging the strong partnership we have built at LMC, we are excited to collaborate with LATV and Al Madrigal on a new initiative to amplify anti-disinformation reporting and messaging throughout California and the Southwest."

The "Stop the Dis" town hall Executive Producers are Al Madrigal, Jason Ross, Flavio Morales, Martin Albornoz for CALÓ News, Andres Palencia and Bruno Seros-Ulloa for LATV.

Shown at the first "Stop the Dis" town hall with U.S. California Congressman (30th District) and U.S. Senate Candidate Adam Schiff are,

L TO R: Bruno Seros-Ulloa, President, LATV; moderator reporter Tsi-tsi-ki Félix; U.S. California Congressman (30th District) Adam Schiff; Comedian/Actor and "Stop the Dis" Executive Producer Al Madrigal; Andres Palencio, CEO, LATV; and Martin Albornoz, General Manager, CALÓ News.

ABOUT LATV

Latino Alternative Television (LATV) (www.latv.com) is the nation's leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network and the largest Hispanic-focused digital network in the United States. Latino Alternative Television's ad network reaches over 195 million individuals and reaches 19% of the American Latino demographic. A pioneering bilingual media company elevating Latino voices and redefining Latino culture, Latino Alternative Television's content emphasizes young Latino culture and Latina empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information, visit www.latv.com.

ABOUT CALÓ NEWS

CALÓ News is a groundbreaking journalistic initiative of the Latino Media Collaborative (LMC). Our mission is to become the premier trusted source of news, information, and analysis for the Latinx communities of the Greater Los Angeles region. We champion our community in our coverage of issues, sharing authentic stories, highlighting our accomplishments, and reporting on relevant topics that affect us most.

