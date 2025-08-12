Launch Labs Debuts on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America with Over 600% Growth in Three Years

"Making the 2025 Inc. 5000 list is a huge honor and a true testament to our team. We believe a small, focused crew can move faster and have greater impact than teams ten times the size. Every solution we deliver is built on sharp execution and a deep understanding of our clients' growth needs." Post this

The Inc. 5000 list, now in its 44th year, honors private companies that have achieved remarkable revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies are evaluated through a rigorous application process, requiring them to be privately held, independent, and for-profit. Rankings are determined by verified revenue growth, followed by in-depth editorial review to ensure integrity and transparency.

Launch Labs achieved a three-year revenue growth of 614%, underscoring its impressive trajectory since its founding in 2020. From its headquarters in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Launch Labs has quickly become a trusted technology partner for digital marketing agencies. The company develops tools that help agencies and their clients gain deeper insights into website visitors, deliver more targeted and relevant offers, and convert more leads without increasing digital ad spend. By combining innovative technology with actionable data, Launch Labs enables agencies to drive measurable growth for their clients, simplify campaign execution, and compete more effectively in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

"Making the 2025 Inc. 5000 list is a huge honor and a true testament to our team. We believe a small, focused crew can move faster and have greater impact than teams ten times the size. Every solution we deliver is built on sharp execution and a deep understanding of our clients' growth needs."

— Garrett Roach, Founder & CEO, Launch Labs

This recognition not only elevates Launch Labs on the national stage, but also highlights the innovation and momentum driving growth in the Durham-Chapel Hill region and across North Carolina. It comes during a year when Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Looking Ahead

As Launch Labs celebrates this milestone, the team remains focused on scaling its offerings and expanding its reach to support even more organizations in achieving sustainable, innovation-led growth.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

