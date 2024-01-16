Launch of a new ASO platform to boost app installs in the App Store and Google Play

"The war in Ukraine forced us to work on the service even more enthusiastically. Asolytics is our way to resist Russian aggression. By giving up products that sponsors the aggressor country, the world can stop sponsoring the war in Ukraine," Oleg Olkhovski, Asolytics co-founder. Post this

Service algorithms collect thousands of keywords and give precise metrics about semantics. It differs Asolytics from similar ASO services with strict limits on keywords. Keywords come from the data about the app's top competitors. Besides the competitors' analysis, Asolytics offers many suggested keywords for optimizing the app's listing.

One of the useful users' features is automatic prompts on fixing ASO mistakes. Asolytics reveals errors in app optimization in seconds. It helps to save time as clients don't need to look for mistakes by themselves. The platform includes Meta Editor tool - a full-stack service for optimizing app metadata. Here is the list of Asolytics tools already available on analytics.pro:

Competitor analyses

Keywords collection

Progress tracking

Detailed Apps analyses

Market analyses

Meta data optimization

The platform offers a free access for a limited number of tools for users who are willing to boost mobile apps just in minutes.

Asolytics is already available in USA and European countries. App developers and marketers can use fast and simple ASO tools to optimize apps in App Store and Google Play in different languages, making their apps more visible amongst competitors.

About the company:

Tonti Laguna Group is a part of Netpeak Group with offices in Ukraine, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan. Despite the war in Ukraine, 2023 became the best time for the Asolytics release. As a leading digital agency in Ukraine the Netpeak Group collaborated with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine to literally ReplaceRUwithUA.

