Launch of AvisenRx Consultants, experienced management consultants in life sciences

AvisenRx is a network of experienced, independent management consultants specializing in life sciences (biopharmaceutical, medical devices, CROs)
LONDON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are delighted to announce the launch of AvisenRx ,a network of experienced, independent management consultants specializing in life sciences.
AvisenRx is a subsidiary of Pharmalancers Ltd.
AvisenRx's focus is on guiding and supporting our clients' internal projects or short-term management roles. By working through a single client-facing entity, we make executing and delivering projects simpler and easier for our clients. As a network of consultants, we collaborate among ourselves to share knowledge, best practices, tools and techniques, combining the flexibility and value of independent consultants supported by the knowledge-based approach of consulting firms.
We support the following functions:
- Clinical Development
- Regulatory Affairs
- Medical Affairs
- Pharmacovigilance
- Quality
- Portfolio Management
- Commercial/ Marketing
With Consulting capabilities in the following areas:
- Corporate/ Business Unit Strategy
- Therapeutic Area / Disease Area / Product Strategy
- Organisation Design and Change
- Process Design and Implementation
- Resourcing Strategy
- Performance Management
- IT/ Systems Strategy and Implementation
- Product Launch/ Lifecycle Management
- Project Management
Shalabh Kumar and Angela Potts, co-founders, said, "We are delighted to bring together highly talented and experienced life sciences consultants under the umbrella of AvisenRx Consultants. As a group, the consultants have collectively more than 150 years of experience in the life sciences industry, covering biopharmaceutical R&D and commercial. The experience includes both consulting and senior management roles in the industry and a proven track record of problem-solving and adding value in challenging business situations. We look forward to offering the individual and combined expertise of our network of consultants to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices companies and contract research and other services organisations."
Media Contact
Shalabh Kumar / Angela Potts, Pharmalancers Ltd, 44 (0)2082244736, [email protected]
SOURCE Pharmalancers Ltd
Share this article