Launch of AvisenRx Consultants, experienced management consultants in life sciences

AvisenRx is a network of experienced, independent management consultants specializing in life sciences (biopharmaceutical, medical devices, CROs)

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are delighted to announce the launch of AvisenRx ,a network of experienced, independent management consultants specializing in life sciences.

AvisenRx is a subsidiary of Pharmalancers Ltd.

AvisenRx's focus is on guiding and supporting our clients' internal projects or short-term management roles. By working through a single client-facing entity, we make executing and delivering projects simpler and easier for our clients. As a network of consultants, we collaborate among ourselves to share knowledge, best practices, tools and techniques, combining the flexibility and value of independent consultants supported by the knowledge-based approach of consulting firms.

We support the following functions:

Clinical Development

Regulatory Affairs

Medical Affairs

Pharmacovigilance

Quality

Portfolio Management

Commercial/ Marketing

With Consulting capabilities in the following areas:

Corporate/ Business Unit Strategy

Therapeutic Area / Disease Area / Product Strategy

Organisation Design and Change

Process Design and Implementation

Resourcing Strategy

Performance Management

IT/ Systems Strategy and Implementation

Product Launch/ Lifecycle Management

Project Management

Shalabh Kumar and Angela Potts, co-founders, said, "We are delighted to bring together highly talented and experienced life sciences consultants under the umbrella of AvisenRx Consultants. As a group, the consultants have collectively more than 150 years of experience in the life sciences industry, covering biopharmaceutical R&D and commercial. The experience includes both consulting and senior management roles in the industry and a proven track record of problem-solving and adding value in challenging business situations. We look forward to offering the individual and combined expertise of our network of consultants to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices companies and contract research and other services organisations."

www.avisenrx.com

