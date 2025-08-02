Launch of CenterMass: The First Spotting Simulator for Long-Range Shooting

"Most shooters struggle to communicate effectively under pressure. CenterMass helps build muscle memory for spotting calls, so you can focus on reading the wind and calling hits," — Benoît Bauduin, Long Range Shooting Expert, CEO of Impacts Ballistic. Post this

With integrated voice recognition and real-time AI processing, the app listens to the spotter's commands and instantly adjusts the virtual shot. Users learn to give fast, accurate corrections—building the reflexes needed when wind and time matter most.

CenterMass runs directly in any web browser—no installation required. It includes a progressive training system based on real-world instruction from French long-range coach Benoît Bauduin, with exercises covering everything from basic holdovers to advanced reticle-free corrections.

The app is available now at www.centremasse.com. After a 14-day free trial, unlimited access is just $4.90/month.

Who are we?

Geoffray Schmitt – CEO CentreMasse, Veteran IT Architect, and Long-Range Shooter

He is a seasoned IT professional and passionate long-range shooter, serving as the CEO and lead developer of CenterMass, an innovative application designed to enhance training for long-range shooting enthusiasts. His expertise in cloud computing and software development, combined with his dedication to precision shooting, led him to spearhead the development of CenterMass. The platform integrates advanced voice recognition and artificial intelligence to simulate realistic spotting scenarios, aiming to improve communication and accuracy between shooters and spotters. Geoffray's unique blend of technical acumen and shooting proficiency positions him at the forefront of merging technology with sports training.

Benoît "Ben" Bauduin – CEO Impacts Ballistic, Long Range Shooting Expert, and Creator of the Spotting Methodology Behind CenterMass

With more than 25 years in the French Army, Benoît Bauduin gained extensive expertise in firearms and ballistics, blending deep theoretical knowledge with hands-on field experience. After his military career, he founded a firearms training company, instructing government agencies and conducting defense industry tests on weapons, optics, and ammunition. He also trains both professionals and civilian shooters, sharing his unique methods and operational know-how.

Ben is the originator of the spotting methodology used in CenterMass, the innovative training platform for long-range shooters. His approach emphasizes precision in communication between spotter and shooter, helping to develop the reflexes and clarity essential for real-world success.

He is also the author of several books on shooting, including the best seller "From The Eyes To The Target", available on Amazon, where he shares his insights on marksmanship, observation, and shooter-spotter dynamics.

