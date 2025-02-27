Launch of First Latin American Greenhouse Gas Emissions Calculator

As part of its mission to tackle climate change, International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), a collaboration of leading wineries around the world committed to reducing carbon emissions, has launched a new Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions calculator specifically calibrated for use by wineries in Latin America.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., and VILAFRANCA DEL PENEDES, Spain, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Created in partnership with leading Argentine and Chilean wineries Domaine Bousquet, Grupo Peñaflor, Miguel Torres Chile and VSPT, this marks a major step forward in helping wineries in major South American wine-producing nations to calculate GHG emissions.

The tool is free and allows wineries, IWCA members and non-members alike, to measure their carbon footprint across Scopes 1, 2 and 3, including direct emissions, indirect emissions due to energy consumption and other emissions throughout the company's value chain. It offers the possibility of comparing results with those of other wineries in the region, thus promoting more transparent and competitive management in terms of sustainability.

According to IWCA Executive Director, Charlotte Hey "IWCA's calculator has established itself as the benchmark for transparency and rigor within the wine industry at an international level. This more direct and structured approach enhances the flow of information and establishes a clear causal sequence between actions and results."

Development of IWCA's latest GHG calculator took shape in 2024, ahead of a January 2025 launch on the IWCA website. With the addition of this new tool to those already in place for wineries in the United States, Australia and New Zealand, IWCA expands its global reach. Each calculator is adjusted to GHG World Resources Institute protocols and ISO-14064 standards.

Join the movement

IWCA actively invites wineries interested in its mission to contact us. The organization is open to any wine company involved in the production process, from winegrowing to bottling, that believes in taking strategic action to accelerate innovative climate solutions.

Visit www.iwcawine.org to learn how your winery can apply to join this organization. A Spanish-language version of the website is available at es.iwcawine.org.

Media Contact

Charlotte Hey, International Wineries for Climate Action, 34 610585253, [email protected], www.iwcawine.org

SOURCE International Wineries for Climate Action