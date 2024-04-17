Launch of Professor Knowledge: A New Chapter in Informational Publishing

Discover Professor Knowledge, the new venture by Jeff Kemmer and Blair Halver, revolutionizing informational publishing with over 87 titles. Dive into a world where learning is limitless!
LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed authors and entrepreneurs Jeff Kemmer and Blair Halver are delighted to announce the launch of their latest venture, Professor Knowledge. This new publishing company is set to redefine the informational book market with its robust and rapidly expanding catalog of over 87 titles and counting.
In addition to launching Professor Knowledge, Jeff and Blair are also the proud owners of Bella Forrest Publishing, having recently acquired the iconic Bella Forrest catalog. This acquisition has further solidified their position in the publishing industry, enabling them to blend rich narratives with factual literature.
Professor Knowledge is dedicated to offering a diverse array of high-quality, well-researched informational books across various subjects, including science, technology, history, and arts. Aimed at engaging curious minds of all ages, the company seeks to make learning both accessible and engaging.
Jeff Kemmer comments, "Our mission with Professor Knowledge is to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the complex world around us." Blair Halver adds, "Through both Professor Knowledge and Bella Forrest Publishing, we are committed to enriching minds and expanding horizons."
The launch of Professor Knowledge is supported by a dedicated team of expert authors and researchers focused on maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and relevance in all publications. The company eagerly anticipates significant catalog growth by year's end.
For more information about Professor Knowledge and to explore our full range of titles, please visit ProfessorKnowledge.com.
Jenny Young, ProfessorKnowledge.com, 1 336-777-7155, [email protected], ProfessorKnowledge.com
