Launch of The Devil's Mandarin, an espionage thriller for the 21st century. Barnes & Noble Book Signings.

Acclaimed Miami-based author John Katsoulis will appear at Barnes & Noble for a series of special book signing events. The events offer readers a unique opportunity to meet the author, engage in conversation, and receive signed copies of his novel The Devil's Mandarin.
MIAMI, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed Miami-based author John Katsoulis will appear at Barnes & Noble for a series of special book signing events. The events offer readers a unique opportunity to meet the author, engage in conversation, and receive signed copies of his novel The Devil's Mandarin.
Katsoulis transports readers to a modern-day Cold War. A British operative, Jensen Brownfield, is sent into the world's newest communist country on an assassination op and discovers the target is someone he knows. He must decide between loyalty to the one person who has always protected him or to execute the political target they have become.
Katsoulis's novels immerse audiences in global power struggles, while blending rich character development, thrilling action, intricate plotting, and a sharp understanding of geopolitics. This combination earned him national readership and strong support within the Miami literary community.
"South Florida will always be my home base and my anchor, but my storytelling is in the tension of global affairs," Katsoulis said. "Bringing these international thrillers back to my own community and connecting face-to-face with readers at Barnes & Noble is truly meaningful. I'm looking forward to an engaging afternoon of conversation."
The events will feature one-on-one meetings with the author, where attendees can explore Katsoulis's creative process, themes behind his work, such as the real-world influences shaping his fiction, and a signing, with books available for purchase on-site.
Event Details:
Saturday April 25, 2026, Barnes & Noble, 1851 S. Federal Hwy., Delray Beach, FL 33483 Saturday May 30, 2026, Barnes & Noble, 1400 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Cost: Free and open to the public
About John Katsoulis:
A graduate of the University of Miami and known for his gripping thrillers, including Feral Eye of the Blackbird and The Devil's Mandarin. His work combines complex global themes with fast-paced storytelling, establishing him as a distinctive voice in the thriller genre. He remains an active presence in the South Florida literary scene.
For more information, visit:
- https://www.instagram.com/johnkatsouliswriter/ https://www.facebook.com/john.katsoul www.JOHNKATSOULIS.com
Media Contact
John Katsoulis, PR Net, 1 0113054964548, [email protected]
SOURCE John Katsoulis
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