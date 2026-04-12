Launch of The Devil's Mandarin, an espionage thriller for the 21st century. Barnes & Noble Book Signings.

"An imprint of genius. The best book I've read in a decade. In the espionage area, I've read most of John le Carré, and the others, but The Devil's Mandarin achieves this gold standard with a trinity of voice, intellect, and penetrating geopolitical observations.." Post this

Katsoulis's novels immerse audiences in global power struggles, while blending rich character development, thrilling action, intricate plotting, and a sharp understanding of geopolitics. This combination earned him national readership and strong support within the Miami literary community.

"South Florida will always be my home base and my anchor, but my storytelling is in the tension of global affairs," Katsoulis said. "Bringing these international thrillers back to my own community and connecting face-to-face with readers at Barnes & Noble is truly meaningful. I'm looking forward to an engaging afternoon of conversation."

The events will feature one-on-one meetings with the author, where attendees can explore Katsoulis's creative process, themes behind his work, such as the real-world influences shaping his fiction, and a signing, with books available for purchase on-site.

Event Details:

Saturday April 25, 2026, Barnes & Noble, 1851 S. Federal Hwy., Delray Beach, FL 33483 Saturday May 30, 2026, Barnes & Noble, 1400 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Cost: Free and open to the public

About John Katsoulis:

A graduate of the University of Miami and known for his gripping thrillers, including Feral Eye of the Blackbird and The Devil's Mandarin. His work combines complex global themes with fast-paced storytelling, establishing him as a distinctive voice in the thriller genre. He remains an active presence in the South Florida literary scene.

For more information, visit:

Media Contact

John Katsoulis, PR Net, 1 0113054964548, [email protected]

SOURCE John Katsoulis