Launch of the USS Arizona Legacy Foundation Helps Usher in New Era with the Forthcoming USS Arizona (SSN 803) Submarine

Celebrate the addition of the USS Arizona submarine to the U.S. Navy Fleet in grand style with a series of festivities and community events.

Educate future generations about the history and significance of Pearl Harbor , the USS Arizona Battleship and her gallant crew.

, the USS Arizona Battleship and her gallant crew. Support the crew of the USS Arizona submarine and create an enduring bond between the crew and the citizens of Arizona for the life of the boat.

"After more than a year of behind-the-scenes work, today we publicly launch the USS Arizona Legacy Foundation with the help of her crew, ship sponsor and community leaders," said former Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, chairman of the USS Arizona Legacy Foundation. "This submarine will inspire pride across the entire State for decades to come. We are eager to connect the citizens of Arizona with this advanced-technology submarine and her crew."

The official launch of the Foundation begins with a special private event on Feb. 26 to kick off Phoenix Navy Week. Navy Commander Tom Digan, commander of the new submarine, and his crew will be on hand for the kick-off celebration at Tempe's Arizona Heritage Center. In attendance will be the USS Arizona Legacy Foundation board, community leaders, members of the military community and invited guests. The Navy Band Southwest will perform, and among the speakers is Ship Sponsor Nikki Stratton, granddaughter of Donald Stratton, one of the USS Arizona's 334 survivors.

For many months the Foundation has been working to create a framework of support that will serve the submarine and her crew for the life of the boat. Members of the Foundation's board have participated in significant milestones for the new USS Arizona, including her keel laying in 2022 and her establishment of command in 2023. The Foundation also has reached thousands through their community and school presentations.

"This is an incredible moment for all Arizonans as we pay homage to the legacy of the battleship and her gallant men while celebrating and supporting the new crew of the submarine," said Tanya Wheeless, president and CEO of the USS Arizona Legacy Foundation. "We will work tirelessly over the next several years to raise funds and foster community engagement leading up to the commissioning of SSN-803 so that every sailor on that boat knows that Arizona is behind them 100% and that we will be there for them, come what may."

Upon entering active service, the USS Arizona will patrol the world's oceans, keeping the United States safe, and ready to respond to events as ordered. Its primary duties will include anti-submarine warfare and intelligence-gathering operations.

About the USS Arizona Legacy Foundation

The USS Arizona Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) with the primary purpose of celebrating the commissioning of the USS Arizona (SSN-803) Virginia-class submarine, currently under construction, and supporting its crew throughout its time in service. The organization also provides community education and outreach to keep alive the memory of the original USS Arizona battleship and the events of December 7, 1941, which President Franklin D. Roosevelt called "a date which will live in infamy." For more information on the USS Arizona Legacy Foundation please visit https://ussazlegacy.org/.

About Phoenix Navy Week

The U.S. Navy is bringing Phoenix Navy Week to Arizona from February 26 to March 3, as the second Navy Week of the calendar year. Phoenix Navy Week will bring up to 75 sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Phoenix. Approximately, 15 Navy Weeks are led by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) each year. For more information on Phoenix Navy Week, please visit https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Phoenix-2024/.

