Launch Your Imagination: Enter The Stomp Rocket® Space Collection Video Contest For a Chance to Win a Trip to Kennedy Space Center

To enter the contest, purchase a Stomp Rocket® Space Collection at Target or a specialty toy store (you must be 18 or older to enter). Then, get creative by posting a 30-second video that innovatively presents the collection through storytelling, original scenarios, and unique uses of the rockets. Participants must follow Stomp Rocket® on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook (@OriginalStompRocket) and tag the brand using #StompRocketContestKSC.

"The reception for our Space Collection has been incredible!" said Jill Jameson, vice president of sales and marketing and spokesperson for Stomp Rocket®. "This convinced us to get creative ourselves, and what better venue to send the winner of our contest than the Kennedy Space Center, home to explore the work of space visionaries and the rockets they've designed? We feel the future of space exploration lies in those who can learn from the past and pivot that knowledge to new opportunities. We can't wait to enjoy the videos on our social media platforms."

The contest runs from 4/1/24 to 5/15/24. The winner will be announced on 5/24/24.

Stomp Rocket® is the hallmark name for all rocket-launching toys. Each is based on STEM concepts of science, technology, engineering and math, encouraging users to challenge themselves through play.

For more information, visit http://www.stomprocket.com.

About Stomp Rocket®:

Run, jump, and STOMP! For 30 years, Stomp Rocket® has been entertaining kids and their families by stimulating active, outdoor play. The Original Stomp Rocket® line is 100% kid-powered and includes rockets that soar up to 400 feet in the air as well as toys that are appropriate for kids as young as age 3. Stomp Rocket® is made by D&L Company of Minden, Nevada, and is STEM.org Authenticated™. http://www.StompRocket.com

Stomp Rocket® has sold more than 20 million toys and won numerous awards from industry experts, including the 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 & 2018 Creative Child Magazine Toy of the Year Award, 2019 Mom's Choice Gold Award, a 2019 Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award, and a 2022 ASTRA Best Toys for Kids Award. Stomp Rocket® is regularly featured in top national media Good Housekeeping, Parents Magazine, Woman's Day, Scary Mommy, TODAY Parents, Tinybeans, MSN, Yahoo, Buzzfeed and many more! Follow them on Instagram @originalstomprocket.

