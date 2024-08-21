Launched in June 2024, "You Left Your Paw Prints on My Heart" Gains Momentum, Offering Comfort to Pet Owners Grieving the Loss of their Beloved Animals

My goal is to help readers navigate grief and cope with losing a beloved companion. During tough times with our pets, it's important to focus on the joy they bring into our lives and the lessons they teach us as well as to cherish the wonderful memories they give us. Post this

In this uplifting book, the main character of Yerkes' previous two books' Betsi Jane is in college and narrates the story of how she rescued Big Boy. With the help of the other rescue dog in the home Buddha Bear, Big Boy eventually trusts those around him. Betsi Jane details the excitement of the journey from providing a home for Big Boy and Buddha Bear to the heartbreaking goodbye to them.

Yerkes' other two books in the trilogy also delve into deeply personal, heartfelt stories. Released in 2021, Yerkes' first book, Lost, Found, and Forever: When You Make a Promise, Keep It, is told through the lens of Betsi Jane, who is a young girl at this time who rescues an abused Big Boy and shares the life lessons she's learned from him. In the second installment, Your Forever Dog, also released in 2021, the story is told through the lens of Big Boy and covers his journey from being abandoned living in the back lot of a manufacturing plant to finding a forever home with Betsi Jane.

While all three books are geared toward a younger audience, they deeply resonate with readers of all ages. Each story offers valuable lessons on unconditional love, coping with grief, and keeping one's heart open for new beginnings.

"In life, learning to let go is essential, especially when it comes to our pets, who we often outlive," said Yerkes. "Through these three books, my goal is to help readers navigate grief and cope with losing a beloved companion. During tough times with our pets, it's important to focus on the joy they bring into our lives and the lessons they teach us as well as to cherish the wonderful memories they give us."

Yerkes' book series is a heartfelt endeavor, with all proceeds donated to foster and rescue organizations. Yerkes also waives speaking fees for fundraisers that support these causes, further amplifying her impact on the community.

About Leslie Yerkes

Leslie Yerkes is President of Catalyst Consulting Group, Inc., an organizational development and change management consulting firm based in Cleveland, Ohio. Leslie's business goal is to help people create sustainable organizations. Her life goal is to create a framework in which people can draw on their own resources to find creative solutions. Her clients have included Chrysler Corporation, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, the United Church of Christ, ArcelorMittal Steel USA, and NASA. A subspecialty of Leslie's is making non-profits healthy and sustainable.

Leslie is a recognized consultant, author, and speaker throughout the United States and Europe. She is considered an expert in her field and is frequently quoted in the media. She is the author of Fun Works: Creating Places Where People Love to Work and Beyond Kicks & Carrots, Motivation in the 21st Century, a co-author of 301 Ways to Have Fun at Work, Beans: Four Principles for Running a Business in Good Times or Bad, and They Just Don't Get It! Changing Resistance into Understanding. Her works have been translated into more than a dozen languages selling hundreds of thousands of copies worldwide.

In 2021, she released two children's books retelling a real-life dog rescue story: Lost, Found, and Forever: When You Make a Promise Keep It and Your Forever Dog: When You Find Someone Who Loves You.

In 2024, the final book in the children's book series entitled, You Left your Paw Prints on My Heart concludes the story of her loving dogs Buddha Bear and Big Boy. Told through the eyes of Betsi Jane, she learns how to return their unconditional love with the respect of letting each of them go when their health declined due to incurable diseases, to embrace grief as love, and to keep her heart soft so another dog or dogs would find their way into her life. All three books help children and their parents navigate the love of and losing a family pet.

A CumLaude graduate of Wittenberg University and Case Western Reserve University, she has taught at John Carroll University and Baldwin Wallace College and is on the faculty at the Weatherhead Dively Center of Executive Education, Case Western Reserve University.

Leslie's intrinsic motivation has taken her and her company into her thirty-seventh successful year of business.

