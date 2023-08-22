LAUNCHER.SOLTUIONS Introduces appTRAKER LOS Version V: Powering Loan Origination with Cutting-Edge Innovation

LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS announced the latest version of its robust Loan Origination Platform, appTRAKER LOS vV. The new version is appTRAKER LOS' fifth iteration, bringing a staggering list of process improvements and workflow efficiencies for lenders utilizing the appTRAKER LOS platform.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS ("Launcher"), a technology provider specializing in loan originations, announced the latest version of its robust Loan Origination Platform, appTRAKER LOS vV. The new version is appTRAKER LOS' fifth iteration, bringing a staggering list of process improvements and workflow efficiencies for lenders utilizing the appTRAKER LOS platform.

Launcher created appTRAKER Loan Origination System for lenders who demand more from their originations software. appTRAKER LOS was built with flexible and scalable architecture that allows the Launcher team to stay ahead of the market and maintain its strong focus on innovation. That flexibility offers the support for both direct and indirect business models, increased automation in workflows, and integrations within lenders' core systems. appTRAKER LOS vV is a solution that works exceptionally well in both the prime and the subprime market with regards to risk assessment and complex workflows.

Nikh Nath, President of Launcher, says "The Launcher team is thrilled to announce the release of our latest and most advanced version of appTRAKER Loan Origination System yet: appTRAKER LOS vV. This version marks twelve years of continuous development with an unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of technology. We've packed this release with a host of new features and enhancements that will revolutionize the way our clients manage loan originations."

Some of the enhancements found within appTRAKER LOS vV are:

APIs for seamless integration: appTRAKER LOS vV includes a range of new APIs that empower lenders to connect, collaborate, and automate effortlessly.

Integrations: Launcher has expanded its integration ecosystem to include a plethora of new partnerships, breaking down the barriers between vendors, lenders, and their data.

Increased customization and personalization: Launcher created this version to offer lenders more of a tailored experience to suit their unique needs.

Brand new Dealer Relationship Management system: Launcher's new DRM empowers its lenders to build strong relationships with their dealers and partners by managing communications, tracking performance, and so much more.

With the evolution of appTRAKER LOS vV, Launcher's core values remain unchanged. Lenders will always be protected with strong data security, as appTRAKER comes fortified with industry-leading security measures to safeguard their information at every step. appTRAKER LOS vV continues to scale easily, providing lending institutions of all sizes support on one system through their growth journey. During peak workloads, appTRAKER LOS vV's strong architecture provides lenders with reliable performance for their operations. Launcher's commitment to excellence, through its core values of speed, innovation, and understanding, help keep appTRAKER LOS vV at the forefront of the Loan Origination System market.

About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan origination for automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKER LOS for indirect automotive lending as well as consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and myACCOUNT.CARE customer self-service and communication solution. LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS has service offerings aimed at helping its clients with projects related to data analytics, data integration, telephony and custom web development. Learn more at http://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions.

