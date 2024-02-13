LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS and Scienaptic AI Partner to Provide Advanced AI-Powered Credit Underwriting to Lenders

The new integration between LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS' appTRAKER Loan Origination System and Scienaptic AI enables lenders and financial institutions to automate their lending, approve more loans, and increase credit availability.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS ("Launcher") and Scienaptic AI have announced their full integration for mutual lending clients to make more advanced lending decisions by incorporating AI-powered underwriting signals within Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System ("LOS").

Integrating appTRAKER and AI-powered signals will enable financial institutions to automate their lending, approve more loans, and increase credit availability. The partnership will increase the adoption of AI for lending and give more members access to fair credit.

appTRAKER LOS was designed for auto lenders, banks, fintechs, and credit unions requiring a more intelligent and efficient way to consume data during the origination process, resulting in a stronger and more profitable portfolio. With this new partnership, lenders using appTRAKER LOS have full access to all AI-powered signals and recommendations provided by Scienaptic AI. These AI-powered underwriting signals integrate seamlessly within appTRAKER's processes and workflows to provide lenders with multiple benefits including added flexibility, increased risk management, and automation capabilities for the entire lending process.

To quote Nikh Nath, President of Launcher, "This new integration allows lenders to identify qualified loan applicants easier and quicker, while flagging high-risk scenarios, and providing a more holistic risk assessment. Integrations like this with Scienaptic AI are invaluable to our lenders and our platform."

Pankaj Jain, Cofounder and President, of Scienaptic AI, cited, "Our partnership with Launcher removes the integration hurdles that have prevented lenders from implementing AI. This partnership will increase the adoption of AI and allow more consumers to access credit."

Scienaptic AI's advanced AI-powered underwriting platform has many benefits for Launcher's lenders, from increasing acceptance rates to providing more informed, fair, and inclusive decisions. Their approach allows lenders and financial institutions to attract prospects that were previously off the map and underwrite profitably for a previously underserved market. appTRAKER LOS promotes the utilization of Scienaptic AI's signals in conjunction with custom lending authority built around these metrics for maximum lending flexibility.

About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan origination for subprime/nearprime automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKER LOS for indirect automotive lending as well as consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and myACCOUNT.CARE customer self-service and communication solution. LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS has service offerings aimed at helping its clients with projects related to data analytics, data integration, telephony, and custom web development. Learn more at http://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions.

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic AI's mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Credit unions, auto lenders, banks, and fintechs, use Scienaptic's AI native credit decisioning platform to continually improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions. The platform enables FIs to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say "yes" more often without increasing risk. It democratizes automated AI-powered lending while addressing all regulatory requirements, including Fair Lending and explainable adverse actions.

Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 300 million transactions, benefitting millions of borrowers. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.

